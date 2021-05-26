Sandhills Area Bridge Results

The Broken Bow Spirit 18U softball team scored a combined 35 runs Tuesday in a doubleheader with the Sandhills Strikers from the Valentine area. In game one, the Spirit jumped out quickly scoring 8 runs in the first and 9 runs in the second inning leading to a 17-0 win in three innings. Mya Weverka and Avery Campbell combined to pitch a perfect game. Weverka went 2 innings striking out 5 of the six batters she faced and Campbell pitched an inning of perfect relief striking out all three batters she faced. Kennedy Garcia, Kate Holcomb, and Dalila Griffiths all had multi hit games. Garcia was 2 for 2 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored. Holcomb was 2 for 2 with 2 runs batted in and Griffiths was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI.