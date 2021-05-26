Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinehurst, NC

Sandhills Area Bridge Results

pilot.com
 17 days ago

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, the club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189.Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.

www.thepilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinehurst, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Pinehurst, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#Sandhills Area Bridge#Sandhills Bridge Center#Acbl#Covid#N S#E W#Limited Game#Lloyd#Wednesday Mornings#The Game#Scotia Village#Ability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPost-Bulletin

Monday's area softball results

No. 8 Kenyon-Wanamingo: Pitcher: Josie Flom (LP) 3 IP, 13 H, 20 R, 14 ER, 5 BB, 0 K. No. 1 Randolph: Megan Erickson 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R; Morgan Otte 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Meredith Taylor 2-for-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Carly Kimmes 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Morgan Otte (WP) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 K.
Gamblingrecordargusnews.com

Bridge

In today’s deal, how should the play have gone in four hearts? West led the diamond eight: nine, 10, two. East cashed the diamond ace and continued with the diamond jack. This contract defeated all seven declarers in a Spanish tournament some years ago. They ruffed the third round of diamonds high, drew two rounds of trumps ending in the […]
Ipswich, MASalem News

Weekend area roundup: Plenty of strong results at state relay meets

Ipswich boys finish third: With two first place finishes, two seconds and a sixth, the Tigers finished with 37 points, good for third overall. The shuttle hurdle team of Thomas O’Connell, Zephan Keach, Keith Townsend and James Robie won (1:17.36) ,as did the sprint medley quartet of Dom Morello, Marlin Dessources, Paul Wertz and Colin Hansen (3:58.55). Second place finishes wentn to the Wertz, Morello, Hansen and Rex Geller in the 4x400 (a season-best time of 3:52.76), as well as Nick Elward, Tre Graney and Geller in the discus relay. Also, the 4X800 team of Finn Russell, Toby Adams, Tyler Rafferty and Keith Townsend finished sixth.
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Broken Bow Spirit has Big Offensive Night in Wins Against Sandhills Strikers

The Broken Bow Spirit 18U softball team scored a combined 35 runs Tuesday in a doubleheader with the Sandhills Strikers from the Valentine area. In game one, the Spirit jumped out quickly scoring 8 runs in the first and 9 runs in the second inning leading to a 17-0 win in three innings. Mya Weverka and Avery Campbell combined to pitch a perfect game. Weverka went 2 innings striking out 5 of the six batters she faced and Campbell pitched an inning of perfect relief striking out all three batters she faced. Kennedy Garcia, Kate Holcomb, and Dalila Griffiths all had multi hit games. Garcia was 2 for 2 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored. Holcomb was 2 for 2 with 2 runs batted in and Griffiths was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI.