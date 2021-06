TikTok, the social media app now home to over a billion users, has announced a celebration for this year’s Pride Month which began this Tuesday, “Free to Be You, #ForYourPride” Since having a meteoric rise to prominence, the app has been the source for many conversations on diversity and generational change. In the time of reflection the pandemic brought on for many, social activists had a moment to reflect on how far the LGBTQ+ has come and more importantly, how far it still has to go. Recent history has further demonstrated a greater need for the progression of LGBTQ+ rights.