Lost in the wilderness? Competition killing your business? Asteroid on a collision course with your planet? When your survival depends on it there’s always a way. Are you interested in learning the secret to success for all of humankind’s greatest leadership moments? It’s not hyperbolic, it’s biologic: “Freedom of choice to make sense of what’s going on around us and sensible choices for the purpose, place, and people we have the privilege to lead.” Free Minds, Free Spirits, Free Speech, It’s the “Common Sense Way” to accomplish any purpose. In this book you’ll learn what I learned and what many other common sense leaders across the ages have learned before us: How to Live, Learn, and Lead the “Common Sense Way.”