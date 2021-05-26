Cancel
DataDome raises $35M to defend ecommerce from bot attacks

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBot defense startup DataDome today announced it has raised $35 million in a series B round led by Elephant. The company says it will use the funds, which bring its total raised to nearly $40 million, to invest in R&D as it looks to expand its customer base. While consumer...

venturebeat.com
Axel Springer
#Datasets#Ecommerce#Mobile Payment#Online Businesses#Mobile Fraud#Startup Company#Technology Company#Elephant#Ibm#U S Retail Index#Trendybuzz#Linkfluence#Api#Ip#Gartner#Mit#Darktrace#Angellist Talent#Australia Post#Bot Attacks
InternetLas Vegas Herald

Digital Advertising Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Google, Facebook, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Advertising Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Advertising Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Advertising Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google LLC (United States) ,Facebook Inc. (United States) ,Tencent Holdings Ltd. (United States),Twitter Inc. (United States) , Baidu Inc. (China) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States),Verizon Media (United States),Yahoo Inc. (United States),Amazon.com, Inc (United States) ,Adobe Systems Inc. (United States) ,Pinterest (United States) ,Snapchat (United States).
Worldsmarteranalyst.com

Western Union Expands Digital Money Services to Australia

In an endeavor to expand its digital platform to national postal networks across the globe, The Western Union Company (WU) has joined forces with Australia Post. With this agreement, Australia Post has become the fifth national postal service to use Western Union for international digital money transfers after France, Italy, Russia, and the U.K.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

TeamTNT Reportedly Eyes Credentials of AWS, Google Cloud

Cryptojacking group TeamTNT is leveraging compromised Amazon Web Services credentials to attack its cloud environments via the platform’s application programming interface, according to a report by Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks. “TeamTNT operations have targeted and, after compromise, exfiltrated AWS credentials, targeted Kubernetes clusters and created new malware called...
Economythetechpanda.com

Socure reports explosive growth of 113% Y-oY leading the digital id verification & trust

Socure, the platform for digital identity trust, has announced 113% year–over–year growth, further cementing Socure’s critical position as the emerging leader in the industry. The company has become the essential technology for over 400 of the largest enterprises across 30 verticals that are moving money and conducting real-time interactions online, including:
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

Retail Technology and the CX Question

The retail industry was making slow-but-steady progress toward mobile becoming a dominant — if not the dominant — digital commerce mode. Experts warned that for this business model to work, however, retailers would need to provide a truly seamless omnichannel experience, complete with strong customer support. But until COVID-19 hit, most retailers felt that incremental changes in this direction would remain sufficient for meeting customer demands.
Retailchainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: Retailers see tech as crucial to customer experience

In a Rackspace Technology survey exclusively released to Chain Store Age, retailers revealed a customer-centric view of technology’s benefits. The global survey of 1,400 executives at companies in six vertical industries (including retail) with more than $300 million in annual earnings indicates 63% of retailers look to new technology to respond to customer needs, and 45% say their company is receptive to new ways technology can help them improve the customer experience.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Cashflows partners with IMX Software and eDynamix to optimise payments across several industries

Cashflows, a UK-based payments acceptance platform for merchants, has announced new partnerships with IMX Software and eDynamix to optimise payments across several industries. Cashflows will enable the businesses to extend their payment offerings and boost user experience in the financial services and automotive sectors respectively. The news comes as Cashflows is expanding its reach to assist businesses across a range of industries to deploy payment and settlement solutions.
Businessmartechseries.com

PostHog Raises $15 Million Series B For Open Source Product Analytics

PostHog, the open source product analytics company, today announced $15 million in fresh funding and major new free features for users of data warehouses. The company’s Series B was led by existing investors Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund, with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), and takes PostHog’s total funding to over $27M, despite the company only recently turning one year old. As part of the round, Ali Rowghani, Managing Partner at YC Continuity, and former COO at Twitter and CFO at Pixar, will join the PostHog board.
Softwaresmallbiztrends.com

20 Money Management Apps

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. It is difficult for entrepreneurs and small business owners to remember all the expenses, taxes, and bills they have to deal with, so this list of the best money management and budgeting apps below have all been designed to help keep track of it all for you.
Internetfooyoh.com

How to choose ecommerce developer?

If the importance of e-commerce in a company grows, the online store platform should grow with it. This usually requires individual settings. To implement such “special requests”, the company needs special developers and IT specialists. An e-commerce system, large or small, is divided into two parts:. ● and external. Appearance...
Economysiliconangle.com

Organizational management platform startup ChartHop raises $35M for platform expansion

Organizational management platform startup ChartHop Inc. announced today it has raised $35 million in new funding to continue its expansion through product enhancements, investments in service and support, and growth in go-to-market capabilities. The Series B round was led by Andreessen Horowitz. Other investors included Elad Gil, Cowboy Ventures and...
Internetthepaypers.com

Alibaba Cloud launches ecommerce livestream solution

Alibaba Cloud has unveiled a new one-stop ecommerce livestreaming solution to help global merchants launch live channels to offer a personalised online shopping experience. Built upon Alibaba Cloud’s content delivery networks (CDNs), the new solution leverages the cloud video processing technology to ensure an uninterrupted signal transfer between sellers, buyers, and the nearest distribution center.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Southeast Asia eCommerce platform Lazada launches public bug bounty program with YesWeHack

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform Lazada announces the launch of a public bug bounty program with YesWeHack to identify vulnerabilities, after running a successful 18 month-long private program. Since January 2020, Lazada has been working with ethical hackers to detect security vulnerabilities in its IT environment as part of a private bug bounty program, and is now opening the program to the entire cybersecurity community.
Small Businessfinextra.com

Super app for SMEs Osome raises $16 million

Osome, a three-year-old super-app that digitizes accounting and compliance services for SMEs, has raised $16M in a Series A funding from a group of investors including Target Global, AltaIR Capital, Phystech Ventures, S16VC, and Peng T. Ong, who joined as an angel investor. The fresh amount of capital enables Osome...
Businessthepaypers.com

BharatPe acquires loyalty platform Payback India

BharatPe has acquired Payback India from American Express and ICICI Investments Strategic Fund. According to Business Standard, this is the first acquisition by BharatPe and will make Payback India a wholly-owned subsidiary of BharatPe. BharatPe's investors include Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.
Small Businessthemoneycloud.com

SumUp Partners with Google Pay to Facilitate Business Payments

Https://finovate.com/sumup-partners-with-google-pay-to-facilitate-business-payments/. http://finovate-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/oli-dale-xjSkI_seiZY-unsplash-scaled.jpg?#. Global payments company SumUp announced this week that it is collaborating with Google Pay. The two have partnered to help merchants make business transactions safer and easier using their SumUp card, which was launched in February of last year. The partnership will enable SumUp’s 125,000 business cardholders in...
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

DEFENDERS: Protecting yourself against ransomware attacks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several major companies were hit with ransomware attacks, the White House gave a stern warning this week to companies to beef up it's security systems. It's not just big corporations that are at risk, cybersecurity experts worry about small businesses and individuals who are also targets.
Softwaredevops.com

CloudBolt Adds Cloud Cost Tool to Hybrid Management Platform

CloudBolt Software this week added cost management capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure public clouds along with codeless integrations with additional platforms to its hybrid cloud management platform. Grant Ho, chief marketing officer for CloudBolt, said the Spring Release of the company’s platform, now generally available, enables...
Worldasiatechdaily.com

Indonesian SME-focused fintech BukuWarung nets $60m to boost tech, products

BukuWarung, an Indonesian financial technology (fintech) startup that helps micro-SMEs in the country, announced raising $60 million in its Series A funding round. The roudn was led by US-based venture capital firms Valar Ventures and Goodwater Capital. Valar is an early investor in global fintech unicorns Wise and N26 while Goodwater has invested in Coupang, Monzo, and Xendit.