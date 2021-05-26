Meet Bainbridge’s newest advance-certified EMTs
Last weekend, eight students completed their advanced EMT certification training. Having already completed their basic training, the students then had to participate in nine training exercises, with representation from the state level, as well as the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT). These trainings included: trauma, medical emergencies, drug administration, intravenous access, a random skill (this time joint immobilization), supraglottic airway, pediatric airway compromise, intraosseous access, and CPR. The students had to demonstrate proficiency in these areas.www.thepostsearchlight.com