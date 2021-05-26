Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Meet Bainbridge’s newest advance-certified EMTs

By Ethan Reddish
Post-Searchlight
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend, eight students completed their advanced EMT certification training. Having already completed their basic training, the students then had to participate in nine training exercises, with representation from the state level, as well as the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT). These trainings included: trauma, medical emergencies, drug administration, intravenous access, a random skill (this time joint immobilization), supraglottic airway, pediatric airway compromise, intraosseous access, and CPR. The students had to demonstrate proficiency in these areas.

