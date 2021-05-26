Meet Bainbridge’s newest advance-certified EMTs

Seventy-eight-year-old Helen Yates King is redefining what it means to have a senior moment. One month before her 79th birthday, she just completed her very first semester as a college co-ed at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC). Neatly dressed in her program’s soft blue scrubs, she speaks about her college days with uncontained delight. “Going to college has given me the greatest joy I have ever had. I am just enjoying this more than anything I have ever done in my life.”