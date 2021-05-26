How to Choose Between Hotel Loyalty Programs

Even though Hilton Honors no longer operates with fixed award charts, some informal rules have continued to apply. For example, standard rooms at the cheapest hotels would cost 5,000 points per night and 95,000 at the most expensive. But due to the impact that COVID travel restrictions are having on hotel occupancy / rates in many parts of the world, those informal rules no longer seem to apply at the low end (and the new Waldorf Astoria resort in the Maldives has blown through the 95,000 point cap).