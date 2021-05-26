Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Cappella Group Sings Computer, App, and Game Sound Effects

By Michael Walsh
nerdist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much do I like a cappella? I like it so much I own Pitch Perfect 3 (THREE!) on Blu-ray. So yeah, I obviously I really enjoy people making instrument noises with their mouths. But typically that means listening to talented vocalists cover hit songs. Turns out when they use their skills to recreate sound effects that the results can be really weird. Because there’s something unnatural about hearing humans recreate noises we associate with computer consoles and phone apps. Especially when they act like machines.

nerdist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Winslow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#A Cappella#Apple Iphone#Music Instruments#Still Perfect#Pitch Perfect#Famous People#Korean#Avengers#Police Academy#Iphone#Scottish#Ringtone#Computer Sound#Windows Sound Effects#Talented Vocalists#Instrument Noises#General Noises#Phone Apps#Famous Hollywood Scores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Music
Related
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Edifier G2000 Gaming Speakers review: Excellent sound in a tiny package

When I first built my computer a few years ago, I didn't think much about my sound system. The parts inside the machine mattered most to me, and so I picked up a cheap pair of Logitech speakers and made do with what I had. But when most of the world shifted away from offices to remote working, my play space became my office space, and it became apparent that it was time to reimagine my space — and throw in some RGB lights for good measure.
Cell Phones148apps.com

App Detail » Garcello FNF Music Battle Game

Garcello FNF Music Battle Game is an amazing cartoon music battle game. Face off against a man named GARCELLO, as he tries to peer pressure Boyfriend into smoking a strange colorful cigarette. Features 4 original songs:. * HEADACHE. * NERVES. * RELEASE. & DIP. More over the game has additional...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Gasparotti / Ciullini / Stancati – Portraits (2021; Unexplained Sounds Group)

On my second listen to this compilation of tracks from three Italian experimentalists, my 17-year-old walked into the room and remarked on its similarities (in spirit if not exact sound) with the soundtrack to one of his favorite oddball Japanese video games from the 1990s, Earthbound. I had watched him do a playthrough of the game about a year prior and recalled that the music was “experimental” and quite advanced for the time and medium. Doing a bit of research finds that the composers of Earthbound’s soundtrack admitted to being influenced by Zappa, Sun Ra, Steve Reich, Brian Eno, and Can among others (Earthbound also has a storyline and dialog as witty and creative as its music).
Moviesprogramminginsider.com

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Sound Effects in Movies

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Sound is unquestionably crucial in film. Sound is 50% of the senses you use to watch a movie. Sound is dialogue. Sound reflects objects we see in the scene but also hints at the presence of things we don’t see in the scene. Sound in movies comes in three main forms: dialogue, music, and sound effects.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

Kickstarter Tabletop Alert: ‘My Singing Monsters: The Board Game’

My Singing Monsters is making the leap from digital to analog in this board game based on the popular app. My Singing Monsters: The Board Game is a game for 2 to 5 players, ages 8 and up, and takes about 30–45 minutes to play. It’s currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, with a pledge level of $40CAD (about $34USD) for a copy of the game, with a deluxe tier at $75CAD ($63USD) that includes upgraded components like painted monster figurines. The game includes 5 tiers that can be gradually added to make the game more complex, so the easiest levels are fine for 8 and up (or potentially even younger) but the higher levels will be more engaging for older or experienced players.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

Mass Effect mods enable queer romances in-game

"Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" modders are creating queer romance options that wouldn't exist in-game otherwise. Why it matters: Relationships and romance are a huge draw in "Mass Effect," and players are creating a more inclusive experience. Although "Mass Effect" includes same-sex pairing for the female Shepard with Liara, and "Mass Effect 3" added several explicitly gay characters for players to romance, there's still a lack of options for players who want to have same-sex relationship in-game.
Video Gamesblacknerdproblems.com

Examining Game Lore: There Should Be An App for That

Video games are more expansive than ever with developers crafting fully realized worlds with tons of detail and history to them. Beyond the main plot, there are stories that make the game feel more alive than ever and if players want to, they can really dig deep to find them. These ancillary game lore elements come in the form of notes, artwork, audio logs, and so much more. Developers put so much work embedding them into the worlds they create, and we eat that shit up. So why do they make it so hard to enjoy?
Moviesbubbleblabber.com

The Cast Of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One Gets Facials In New Images

Only the Joker seems to be smiling throughout the film as intensity runs the gamut of action and emotion in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital and Blu-ray on June 22, 2021.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Labyrinth celebrates 35th anniversary with 4K Ultra HD release

Calling all David Bowie and dance magic fans, Jim Henson’s classic fantasy musical Labyrinth celebrates its 35th anniversary this August with a special 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray release. The collectable edition is set to have tons of juicy content, including never seen before material, all new special features, and rare archival footage.
Festivaledmondsbeacon.com

Puget Sound Bird Fest will offer field activities with limited groups

Edmonds' Puget Sound Bird Fest planning committee reports that, due to uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor activities such as presentations and workshops may be delivered online, while field activities will be offered in person with limited group sizes. The 17th annual Puget Sound Bird Fest is Sept. 11-12....
Video GamesPolygon

Mass Effect guide: How long is the game?

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition finally brings all three games in the trilogy together in a single package. This collection ushers in a host of changes to the gameplay and even updated visual consistency across the franchise. If this is your first time diving into the series or just curious about the length of the first game, this guide will have answers for you.
Hobbiesarxiv.org

Colonel Blotto Games with Favoritism: Competitions with Pre-allocations and Asymmetric Effectiveness

We introduce the Colonel Blotto game with favoritism, an extension of the famous Colonel Blotto game where the winner-determination rule is generalized to include pre-allocations and asymmetry of the players' resources effectiveness on each battlefield. Such favoritism is found in many classical applications of the Colonel Blotto game. We focus on the Nash equilibrium. First, we consider the closely related model of all-pay auctions with favoritism and completely characterize its equilibrium. Based on this result, we prove the existence of a set of optimal univariate distributions -- which serve as candidate marginals for an equilibrium -- of the Colonel Blotto game with favoritism and show an explicit construction thereof. In several particular cases, this directly leads to an equilibrium of the Colonel Blotto game with favoritism. In other cases, we use these optimal univariate distributions to derive an approximate equilibrium with well-controlled approximation error. Finally, we propose an algorithm -- based on the notion of winding number in parametric curves -- to efficiently compute an approximation of the proposed optimal univariate distributions with arbitrarily small error.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Oh Wow, Sounds Like a Marvel XCOM Game Is on the Way

Think of all the best combinations in the world, and we’ll raise you this one: Marvel and Firaxis. According to a leak, the XCOM developer is working on a new superhero-themed strategy game, and it doesn’t take a genius to imagine what it would look like. The title was first reported in a Reddit leak earlier today, but Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has since corroborated the story – although he’s uncertain whether the title will be announced at E3 2021 later this month.
MusicStereogum

Watch Japanese Breakfast Sing “Glider” At Summer Game Fest

Michelle Zauner has been busy. She just released her best-selling memoir Crying In H Mart and the great new Japanese Breakfast album Jubilee, and she also recorded the soundtrack to the upcoming open-world exploration game Sable. The game isn’t out until September, but she released a song from it, “Glider,” way back in 2019. And today, Zauner sang “Glider” live during an appearance on the Summer Game Fest livestream. Watch her performance below.
Internetvoonze.com

Google Photos will add new 3D effects to your images without the need for an additional ‘app’

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - During the lastGoogle I / O, which took place last Tuesday, those of Mountain View presented some of the changes that they have prepared for the future of some of their most popular platforms. Google Photos is one of them, although it faces a litmus test on June 1, when the grace period to upload images and videos completely free to your cloud ends. From that date, we will see how many users remain active and paying for some of the storage plans of the North Americans, for which all these changes that are announced will be focused. Not only that folder protected with passwords, where we can protect the most private material that we have in the photo library, but also these new 3D photographs that the platform will be able to compose. Curious 3D effect This new resource that Google Photos will put in our hands will be perfect for achieving little wonders that come to life thanks to a curious 3D effect generated from three or more images of the same sequence. Many users, in important moments, choose to take several photos in a row, creating a sequence that the Google algorithm is able to recognize. With that pattern of shapes and figures that are in each of these photos, you will be able to generate an animation that takes on the appearance of being three-dimensional, with part of the scene in motion while the rest remains in a fixed background. As you can see from the screenshot that you have just above, where those from Mountain View mark us which are those reference points that they identify in each photograph to, from there, generate the animation. These effects are widely used in television commercials but, above all, in documentaries with many photographic resources, since it is possible to print movement to all these snapshots and show it in a different way than a simple normal zoom. Something that is especially surprising in the case of historical content that has five or six decades behind it, when this type of special effects were practically unthinkable. In addition, Google Photos has also announced the arrival in future updates of what it calls “small patterns” and that will help the app to be able to identify, and group, images where certain elements are repeated. For example, an orange backpack, an object that we use on certain occasions, etc. In this way, we could ask you to show us only those contents where they are present.