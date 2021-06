There’s more to keeping up with climate change than just enjoying the fun and freedom of dabbling with growing plants heretofore out of reach. Now that Bartholomew County has moved to growing zone 6A from 5B, plants that need a longer growing zone like tomato plants and other annual plants are likely to fare better than before. It’s best to resist getting too comfortable, though, with the new normal; you’ll want to be light on your feet to roll with the changes ahead.