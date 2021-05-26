Cancel
Raiders Roster Evaluation: Solomon Thomas

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 17 days ago

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The Raiders have in the past taken players who were thought to be busts and were able to give their careers new life, with names like Jim Plunkett coming to mind.

They'll look to do that again with former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas after signing him to a one-year deal.

The former third-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Thomas was thought to be one of the more surefire picks in that draft.

Thomas has been anything but so far in the league, with only six sacks in his first four seasons.

He hasn't ranked any higher than 68th among edge players by Pro Football Focus in that time frame.

Thomas also is coming off of playing in only two games last season due to injury.

It probably isn't going too far to say that Thomas is facing a major inflection point in his career.

His future in the league could very well depend on how effective he's able to be for the Raiders this season.

At the very least, Thomas will be able to do it without having to worry about the expectations he faced in San Francisco.

The Raiders have provided him the opportunity for a fresh start, and with the talent he still has, especially if he plays inside more often, Thomas could end up being a big bargain.

