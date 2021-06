Anyone who listens to the show knows that I'm not the most athletic card in the deck. People appreciate my spirit and enthusiasm on the sidelines but I am not competitive or coordinated and these are simply the facts, Jack. This fact became abundantly clear back when I was a junior on the volley ball team at Leominster High School. Most of the girls I had been playing with moved up to varsity. Coach Crowley pulled me aside and asked if I would be okay playing on JV another year. OF COURSE! I was in it for the friendship and camaraderie, not because I was any good! Coach looked relieved to hear that we were on the same page.