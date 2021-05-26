Driver accused of being high pleads guilty to fatally hitting woman on shoulder of road near Princeton

Sentencing is scheduled in October for a motorist who has admitted to hitting and killing a woman walking along the shoulder of a road northwest of the Twin Cities. Thomas W. Jones, 56, pleaded guilty in Sherburne County District Court to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on March 23, 2020, southeast of Princeton. The crash killed 69-year-old Catherine Lynn, who was walking with her longtime partner less than a mile from her home.