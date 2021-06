Every time I meet up with my older brother, a retired teacher who continues to learn and who also demands that I continue to learn, he hands me a hefty plastic bag of newspapers and torn out articles on topics that I should pay attention to: lowering my cholesterol, saving for retirement, when to take Social Security, how to avoid backaches from sitting too much, and the like. Although I call it a “goody” bag, I should mention that it weighs a good two to three pounds because he oftentimes includes the Sunday editions of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, and with great excitement, I cart the bag home, only to let it sit in the corner, by the couch. While I am determined to read, or at least skim the bag’s contents, my good intentions falter.