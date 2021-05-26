Cancel
Physics

What is quantum entanglement?

By Paul Sutter, Astrophysicist
Posted by 
LiveScience
LiveScience
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quantum entanglement is one of the uber-bizarre phenomena seen when things get itty-bitty, or inside the quantum realm. When two or more particles link up in a certain way, no matter how far apart they are in space, their states remain linked. That means they share a common, unified quantum state. So observations of one of the particles can automatically provide information about the other entangled particles, regardless of the distance between them. And any action to one of these particles will invariably impact the others in the entangled system.

www.livescience.com
LiveScience

LiveScience

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/
ScienceQuantum Frontiers

Peeking into the world of quantum intelligence

Intelligent beings have the ability to receive, process, store information, and based on the processed information, predict what would happen in the future and act accordingly. We, as intelligent beings, receive, process, and store classical information (0/1 bits). The information comes from vision, hearing, smell, and tactile sensing. The data...
SciencePhysics World

Einstein letter reveals interest in animal navigation, artificial intelligence predicts how a violin will sound

A 1949 letter sent by Albert Einstein to the British radar researcher Glyn Davys shows that the great physicist believed new insights into physics could come from studying animal navigation. In the letter Einstein refers to being acquainted with the work of the German animal behaviour expert and future Nobel laureate Karl von Frisch, who discovered that bees navigate using polarized light.
Physicsarxiv.org

Activation of genuine multipartite entanglement: beyond the single-copy paradigm of entanglement characterisation

Entanglement shared among multiple parties presents complex challenges for the characterisation of different types of entanglement. One of the most basic insights is the fact that some mixed states can feature entanglement across every possible cut of a multipartite system, yet can be produced via a mixture of partially separable states. To distinguish states that genuinely cannot be produced from mixing partially separable states, the term genuine multipartite entanglement was coined. All these considerations originate in a paradigm where only a single copy of the state is distributed and locally acted upon. In contrast, advances in quantum technologies prompt the question of how this picture changes when multiple copies of the same state become locally accessible. Here we show that multiple copies unlock genuine multipartite entanglement from partially separable states, even from undistillable ensembles, and even more than two copies can be required to observe this effect. With these findings, we characterise the notion of partial separability in the paradigm of multiple copies and conjecture a strict hierarchy of activatable states and an asymptotic collapse of hierarchy.
Computersphotonicsonline.com

Quantum Computing With Holes

Scientists found a new and promising qubit at a place where there is nothing. In the world of quantum mechanics, researchers can even make empty space, the lack of something, do their bidding. Scientists from the Katsaros group at the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) Austria together with an international team of researchers have now created a new setup to control the absence of electrons in a solid material. They want to use these holes as a basis for a quantum computer.
Computersarxiv.org

Equivalence Checking of Dynamic Quantum Circuits

Despite the rapid development of quantum computing these years, state-of-the-art quantum devices still contain only a very limited number of qubits. One possible way to execute more realistic algorithms in near-term quantum devices is to employ dynamic quantum circuits, in which measurements can happen during the circuit and their outcomes are used to control other parts of the circuit. This technique can help to significantly reduce the resources required to achieve a given accuracy of a quantum algorithm. However, since this type of quantum circuits are more flexible, their verification is much more challenging. In this paper, we give a formal definition of dynamic quantum circuits and then propose to characterise their functionality in terms of ensembles of linear operators. Based on this novel semantics, two dynamic quantum circuits are equivalent if they have the same functionality. We further propose and implement two decision diagram-based algorithms for checking the equivalence of dynamic quantum circuits. Experiments show that embedding classical logic into conventional quantum circuits does not incur significant time and space burden.
Sciencearxiv.org

Connectivity constrains quantum codes

Quantum low-density parity-check (LDPC) codes are an important class of quantum error correcting codes. In such codes, each qubit only affects a constant number of syndrome bits, and each syndrome bit only relies on some constant number of qubits. Constructing quantum LDPC codes is challenging. It is an open problem to understand if there exist good quantum LDPC codes, i.e. with constant rate and relative distance. Furthermore, techniques to perform fault-tolerant gates are poorly understood. We present a unified way to address these problems. Our main results are a) a bound on the distance, b) a bound on the code dimension and c) limitations on certain fault-tolerant gates that can be applied to quantum LDPC codes. All three of these bounds are cast as a function of the graph separator of the connectivity graph representation of the quantum code. We find that unless the connectivity graph contains an expander, the code is severely limited. This implies a necessary, but not sufficient, condition to construct good codes. This is the first bound that studies the limitations of quantum LDPC codes that does not rely on locality. As an application, we present novel bounds on quantum LDPC codes associated with local graphs in $D$-dimensional hyperbolic space.
EngineeringScience Daily

Engineers demonstrate a quantum advantage

Quantum computing and quantum sensing have the potential to be vastly more powerful than their classical counterparts. Not only could a fully realized quantum computer take just seconds to solve equations that would take a classical computer thousands of years, but it could have incalculable impacts on areas ranging from biomedical imaging to autonomous driving.
Sciencearxiv.org

Background Independence and Quantum Causal Structure

One of the key ways in which quantum mechanics differs from relativity is that it requires a fixed background reference frame for spacetime. In fact, this appears to be one of the main conceptual obstacles to uniting the two theories. Additionally, a combination of the two theories is expected to yield non-classical, or "indefinite", causal structures. In this paper, we present a background-independent formulation of the process matrix formalism - a form of quantum mechanics that allows for indefinite causal structure - while retaining operationally well-defined measurement statistics. We do this by postulating an arbitrary probability distribution of measurement outcomes across discrete "chunks" of spacetime, which we think of as physical laboratories, and then requiring that this distribution be invariant under any permutation of laboratories. We find (a) that one still obtains nontrivial, indefinite causal structures with background independence, (b) that we lose the idea of local operations in distinct laboratories, but can recover it by encoding a reference frame into the physical states of our system, and (c) that permutation invariance imposes surprising symmetry constraints that, although formally similar to a superselection rule, cannot be interpreted as such.
Physicsarxiv.org

Gibbs entropy from entanglement in electric quenches

In quantum electrodynamics with charged chiral fermions, a background electric field is the source of the chiral anomaly which creates a chirally imbalanced state of fermions. This chiral state is realized through the production of entangled pairs of right-moving fermions and left-moving antifermions (or vice versa, depending on the orientation of the electric field). Here we show that the statistical Gibbs entropy associated with these pairs is equal to the entropy of entanglement between the right-moving particles and left-moving antiparticles. We then derive an asymptotic expansion for the entanglement entropy in terms of the cumulants of the multiplicity distribution of produced particles and explain how to re-sum this asymptotic expansion. Finally, we study the time dependence of the entanglement entropy in a specific time-dependent pulsed background electric field, the so-called "Sauter pulse", and illustrate how our re-summation method works in this specific case. We also find that short pulses (such as the ones created by high energy collisions) result in an approximately thermal distribution for the produced particles.
Physicsnist.gov

Towards optical quantum information processing with quantum dots coupled to microstructures

Major improvements have been made on semiconductor quantum dot light sources recently and now they can be seen as a serious candidate for near-future scalable photonic quantum information processing experiments. The three key parameters of these photon sources for such applications have been pushed to extreme values: almost unity single-photon purity and photon indistinguishability, and high brightness. In this paper, we review the progress achieved recently on the quantum dot based single-photon sources.
ScienceAPS physics

Measurement-Based Variational Quantum Eigensolver

Variational quantum eigensolvers (VQEs) combine classical optimization with efficient cost function evaluations on quantum computers. We propose a new approach to VQEs using the principles of measurement-based quantum computation. This strategy uses entangled resource states and local measurements. We present two measurement-based VQE schemes. The first introduces a new approach for constructing variational families. The second provides a translation of circuit- to measurement-based schemes. Both schemes offer problem-specific advantages in terms of the required resources and coherence times.
Sciencetwincitiesgeek.com

Warp Speed Inches Closer to Reality with New Research

We may take the concept of light for granted in our daily lives, but the notion of quantifying its properties and overcoming its barriers has tantalized us for generations. Scientists once thought it was impossible to measure or simply infinite; it was Danish astronomer Ole Rosemer in 1676 who first determined that the speed of light was finite. Other scientists built upon this to determine the arithmetic and find that light travels at the very measurable speed of about 299,792 kilometers per second—now an easily googleable fact. Fast-forward a couple hundred years to 1916, when Albert Einstein famously published his theory of general relativity, which (among many other things) states that no known object can travel faster than the speed of light. Since then, the notion of challenging this and finding a way to move faster than that barrier has fascinated us, eluded us, and inspired countless imaginations to take up the challenge.
ScienceGizmodo

Albert Einstein Ponders Birds and Bees in Previously Unpublished Letter

In 1949, a 70-year-old Albert Einstein shot off a message to England-based radar researcher Glyn Davys. The topic wasn’t physics or radar—it was birds and bees and the way those animals navigate. The letter was published earlier this week in the Journal of Comparative Physiology A, after being shared with...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Entanglement Effect and Angular Momentum Conservation in a Non-separable Tunneling Treatment

The important, and often dominant, role of tunneling in low temperature kinetics has resulted in numerous theoretical explorations into the methodology for predicting it. Nevertheless, there are still key aspects of the derivations that are lacking, particularly for non-separable systems in the low temperature regime, and further explorations of the physical factors affecting the tunneling rate are warranted. In this work we obtain a closed-form rate expression for the tunneling rate constant that is a direct analog of the rigid-rotor-harmonic-oscillator expression. This expression introduces a novel "entanglement factor" that modulates the reaction rate. Furthermore, we are able to extend this expression, which is valid for non-separable systems at low temperatures, to properly account for the conservation of angular momentum. In contrast, previous calculations have considered only vibrational transverse modes and so effectively employ a decoupled rotational partition function for the orientational modes. We also suggest a simple theoretical model to describe the tunneling effects in the vicinity of the crossover temperature (the temperature where tunneling becomes the dominating mechanism). This model allows one to naturally classify, interpret, and predict experimental data. Among other things, it quantitatively explains in simple terms the so-called "quantum bobsled" effect, also known as the negative centrifugal effect, which is related to curvature of the reaction path. Taken together, the expressions obtained here allow one to predict the thermal and $E$-resolved rate constants over broad ranges of temperatures and energies.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Quantum Compiling by Deep Reinforcement Learning

The architecture of circuital quantum computers requires computing layers devoted to compiling high-level quantum algorithms into lower-level circuits of quantum gates. The general problem of quantum compiling is to approximate any unitary transformation that describes the quantum computation, as a sequence of elements selected from a finite base of universal quantum gates. The existence of an approximating sequence of one qubit quantum gates is guaranteed by the Solovay-Kitaev theorem, which implies sub-optimal algorithms to establish it explicitly. Since a unitary transformation may require significantly different gate sequences, depending on the base considered, such a problem is of great complexity and does not admit an efficient approximating algorithm. Therefore, traditional approaches are time-consuming tasks, unsuitable to be employed during quantum computation. We exploit the deep reinforcement learning method as an alternative strategy, which has a significantly different trade-off between search time and exploitation time. Deep reinforcement learning allows creating single-qubit operations in real time, after an arbitrary long training period during which a strategy for creating sequences to approximate unitary operators is built. The deep reinforcement learning based compiling method allows for fast computation times, which could in principle be exploited for real-time quantum compiling.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum critical systems with dissipative boundaries

We study the effects of dissipative boundaries in many-body systems at continuous quantum transitions, when the parameters of the Hamiltonian driving the unitary dynamics are close to their critical values. As paradigmatic models, we consider fermionic wires subject to dissipative interactions at the boundaries, associated with pumping or loss of particles. They are induced by couplings with a Markovian baths, so that the evolution of the system density matrix can be described by a Lindblad master equation. We study the quantum evolution arising from variations of the Hamiltonian and dissipation parameters, starting at t=0 from the ground state of the critical Hamiltonian. Two different dynamic regimes emerge: (i) an early-time regime for times t ~ L, where the competition between coherent and incoherent drivings develops a dynamic finite-size scaling, obtained by extending the scaling framework describing the coherent critical dynamics of the closed system, to allow for the boundary dissipation; (ii) a large-time regime for t ~ L^3 whose dynamic scaling describes the late quantum evolution leading to the t->infty stationary states.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum Federated Learning with Quantum Data

Quantum machine learning (QML) has emerged as a promising field that leans on the developments in quantum computing to explore large complex machine learning problems. Recently, some purely quantum machine learning models were proposed such as the quantum convolutional neural networks (QCNN) to perform classification on quantum data. However, all of the existing QML models rely on centralized solutions that cannot scale well for large-scale and distributed quantum networks. Hence, it is apropos to consider more practical quantum federated learning (QFL) solutions tailored towards emerging quantum network architectures. Indeed, developing QFL frameworks for quantum networks is critical given the fragile nature of computing qubits and the difficulty of transferring them. On top of its practical momentousness, QFL allows for distributed quantum learning by leveraging existing wireless communication infrastructure. This paper proposes the first fully quantum federated learning framework that can operate over quantum data and, thus, share the learning of quantum circuit parameters in a decentralized manner. First, given the lack of existing quantum federated datasets in the literature, the proposed framework begins by generating the first quantum federated dataset, with a hierarchical data format, for distributed quantum networks. Then, clients sharing QCNN models are fed with the quantum data to perform a classification task. Subsequently, the server aggregates the learnable quantum circuit parameters from clients and performs federated averaging. Extensive experiments are conducted to evaluate and validate the effectiveness of the proposed QFL solution. This work is the first to combine Google's TensorFlow Federated and TensorFlow Quantum in a practical implementation.
Physicsarxiv.org

Time-Reversal-Based Quantum Metrology with Many-Body Entangled States

Simone Colombo, Edwin Pedrozo-Peñafiel, Albert F. Adiyatullin, Zeyang Li, Enrique Mendez, Chi Shu, Vladan Vuletic. In quantum metrology, entanglement represents a valuable resource that can be used to overcome the Standard Quantum Limit (SQL) that bounds the precision of sensors that operate with independent particles. Measurements beyond the SQL are typically enabled by relatively simple entangled states (squeezed states with Gaussian probability distributions), where quantum noise is redistributed between different quadratures. However, due to both fundamental limitations and the finite measurement resolution achieved in practice, sensors based on squeezed states typically operate far from the true fundamental limit of quantum metrology, the Heisenberg Limit. Here, by implementing an effective time-reversal protocol through a controlled sign change in an optically engineered many-body Hamiltonian, we demonstrate atomic-sensor performance with non-Gaussian states beyond the limitations of spin squeezing, and without the requirement of extreme measurement resolution. Using a system of 350 neutral {\Yb} atoms, this signal amplification through time-reversed interaction (SATIN) protocol achieves the largest sensitivity improvement beyond the SQL ($11.8 \pm 0.5$~dB) demonstrated in any interferometer to date. Furthermore, we demonstrate a precision improving in proportion to the particle number (Heisenberg scaling), at fixed distance of 12.6~dB from the Heisenberg Limit. These results pave the way for quantum metrology using complex entangled states, with potential broad impact in science and technology. Potential applications include searches for dark matter and for physics beyond the standard model, tests of the fundamental laws of physics, timekeeping, and geodesy.
SciencePhysics World

Converting quantum promises into commercial realities

Taken from the 2021 Physics World Quantum Science & Technology Briefing. You can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Susan Curtis reports from the inaugural Quantum West conference, where speakers convened as part of SPIE’s Photonics West event and discussed how quantum technologies could deliver commercial solutions in the years and decades to come.