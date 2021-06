Austin Allison is the founder and CEO of dotloop, the fastest growing real estate software. After studying Real Estate Development at the University of Cincinnati and Corporate Law at The University of Cincinnati College of Law, Austin co-founded dotloop in 2009. He describes what he does as "surrounding the company with great people and keeping us aligned around our vision and goals." What little free time Austin has is spent with his wife Angela and their Yorkshire terrier Paris. He is an avid endurance sport fanatic, which includes: marathons, triathlons, and wakeboarding. Austin was named to the 2012 Forbes 30 Under 30 class, Inman News Top 100 Most Influential Real Estate Leaders, and was 1 of 10 CEOs featured as "Ohio's Most Talented Entrepreneurs" by CEOMagazine. Most recently, Austin made the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine and was named Inman News' 2012 Innovator of the Year.