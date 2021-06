(Huxley, IA) A mother of three children says crime is getting worse in her mobile home park in Huxley and nobody is doing anything about it. Carly Palmer and her three children live in a trailer at Sunnybrook mobile home park. Residents there have complained about raw sewage, gunshots, and flying axes in recent months. Palmer says her neighbor is sub-leading his mobile home to dangerous people. She recounts one incident where police arrived, two men who weren’t living there came out covered in blood, and a woman was screaming for her life. Huxley police say they have responded to multiple calls at the location. Palmer tells K-C-C-I television she no longer feels safe there.