Binge has unveiled all the titles set to hit the streaming service in June, apologies in advance to any of my friends that wanted to hang out next month. There are a bunch of excellent films hitting the service, including the likes Lee Tamahori’s harrowing drama Once Were Warriors, Lasse Hallström’s delightful, whimsical Chocolat, and Kevin Smith’s buddy comedy cult classic Clerks. Tarantino’s epic Kill Bill Vol 1. and Kill Bill Vol 2. will be arriving, and if you feel like tapping out of reality for nine hours, the Lord of the Rings trilogy will be with you every step of the way.