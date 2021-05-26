Cancel
Amazon Makes A Deal To Buy MGM For Nearly $8.5 Billion

 29 days ago

Editor's note: Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters. Amazon has made a deal to buy Hollywood studio MGM for almost $8.5 billion. It's the second-largest acquisition for the company after purchasing Whole Foods. The tech company already runs a film studio, Prime Video streaming service, and video game streaming site...

FTC To Review Amazon's MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
Disney+, Netflix, Other Streaming Companies May Face Tighter Local Regulations Overseas

As the domestic market reaches a point of saturation with regard to new streaming audiences, big players like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have been looking internationally for greener pastures and potentially untapped viewership. Their efforts have not been fruitless, as streaming services have been experiencing tremendous worldwide growth.
UK Targets Disney, Netflix And Amazon With New Streaming Regulations

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are facing the prospect of U.K. government regulation of their streaming services. What Happened: This potential shift in U.K. policy was previewed by Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who argued that the nation’s television broadcasters “certainly can’t compete in a digital world while operating under analog rules.”
Amazon's deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Jeff Bezos says goodbye as CEO of Amazon on July 5

The founder of the online shopping giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, announced that the next July 5th will leave the position as CEO, which will be assumed as his replacement by the executive of the company, Andy Jassy. “We chose that date because it has sentimental value to me,” Bezos said...
The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon's MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
Lina Khan's US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners Inks A Deal With Netflix

(RTTNews) - Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has inked a deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX). The deal between Amblin Partners and Netflix will cover multiple new feature films per year. Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors in history of Hollywood. He has won the Best Director...
Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 billion deal

(Reuters) -Blackstone Group on Tuesday agreed to acquire Home Partners of America, which acquires and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the private-equity firm said on Tuesday. The U.S. housing sector has become red hot, boosted by a strong economic recovery, ultra-low interest rates and continued demand for...
MGM Strikes First-Look Deal With Spanish Talent Manager Ruth Franco

EXCLUSIVE: MGM is looking to ramp up its Spanish-language originals after striking a first-look deal with Spanish talent manager Ruth Franco. The multi-year deal will see Ruth Franco Talent and the Hollywood studio develop Spanish-language and English-language scripted series across platforms internationally and in the U.S. Franco reps a slew...
Free Disney+ and ESPN+? This Amazon Prime Day deal is nearly too good to be true

Everyone knows Prime Day is the best time of the year to buy Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick, but Amazon is really outdoing itself this time around. The Fire TV Stick is one of the most affordable ways to watch streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video at home or while traveling, and with today's exclusive deal, Amazon is throwing in a bonus that no one was expecting.
Deals, Deals, Deals! Big Savings on Gear, Tools, and More from Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Best Buy

It's your absolute last chance to score a Father's Day present. Plus, early Prime Day deals. Father's Day is this Sunday, and this is the last time we're going to tell y'all about it. If you haven't yet gotten Dad a gift, you're gonna want to check out all the great swag below, as you're bound to find something you can get delivered to Dad's doorstep by Sunday. You'd better hurry and order today, though, like, right now!