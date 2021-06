With the announcement that Princess Beatrice is expecting the next royal baby comes the news that the new addition to the royal family will get a title. However, the title isn't coming from the British royal family. Instead, E! News reports, it's coming from the child's paternal lineage. Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and according to the BBC, he's a count. Back in 1913, King Victor Emmanuel III granted the title to the Mozzi family.