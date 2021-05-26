$145 Million Funding Opportunity Announced to Address the Needs of Youth Experiencing Homelessness
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is making $145 million in competitive funding available to build systems intended to end youth homelessness in local and rural communities through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP). Competitive funding is available to up to 50 communities for implementation of youth specific innovative programs to address the needs of youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Read HUD’s Notice of Opportunity.www.mychesco.com