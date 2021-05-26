$145 Million Funding Opportunity Announced to Address the Needs of Youth Experiencing Homelessness

As part of the Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program at the El Dorado County Office of Education, a discretionary fund has been established from a competitive impact grant by Women’s Fund El Dorado. These funds will allow EHCY to respond to the immediate needs experienced by unhoused students who may otherwise cause them to miss school. The generous El Dorado County community typically fills these needs through various groups and events; however, there remain unique and unexpected needs that sometimes go unfilled.