Another arrest made connected to stabbing incident in Mason City last month

MASON CITY — Another arrest has been made connected to a stabbing incident last month in Mason City. Back on April 1st, police were summoned to the 200 block of 15th Northeast for a fight. 18-year-old Jaden Edel and 17-year-old David Gordon of Belmond are accused of holding down a victim while he was stabbed multiple times in the back. Another victim was also held down and stabbed in the head. Both victims were hospitalized.