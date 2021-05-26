Pirates fall to Cubs in series opener

The Brewers have been able to take advantage of a favorable June schedule so far this month and will hope to keep that going this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since the last time we’ve seen Pittsburgh, they’ve somehow become the butt of jokes at least twice — first for their refusal to step on first base in a play that led to Javier Baez once again getting credit for something he didn’t really do, and then again for their refusal to step on first base during a home run. Their allergy to stepping on first base seems to be a problem, considering it’s literally the first base you should touch on most plays in a baseball game.