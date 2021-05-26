Costs rising on Snyder County Courthouse Annex renovations

First floor of the Snyder County Courthouse Annex which is being renovated to house several county offices. County Board Chairman Joe Kantz points to the future Elections Office. Photo by Marcia Moore By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com

Snyder County will spend another $30,000 on facade renovations at the Courthouse Annex which is undergoing a $1.9 million renovation.

The county commissioners approved the project last year that will require the former M&T Bank located next to the courthouse, and now known as the Annex, to be remodeled to accommodate the commissioners, Treasurer and Elections offices.

Early in the renovations, which is being led by general contractors T-Ross Brothers, of Montandon, the county learned that an addition $73,000 worth of steel was needed to fortify the building.

They’ve also decided to spend between $25,000 and $30,000 more redesigning the facade of the former bank entrance, board chairman Joe Kantz said.

Commissioner Adam Ewig said the added expense is worth the cost because it will help deter the public from trying to use the entrance which is not available to all.

“We want people to use the main courthouse entrance” which is manned by a sheriff deputy, Ewig said.

Kantz said additional costs are not unexpected but he doesn’t anticipate the price of the renovations, which will also include converting the existing commissioner office suite to accommodate the Sheriff’s Office.