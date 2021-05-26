Vintage Collage Creator for Adobe Photoshop
Build stunning vintage collages in no time using a multitude of simple drag and drop design assets including photos, text, illustrations, and textures. Created by the team of Graphic Goods, a small studio specializing in creating illustrations, templates, fonts, and other vintage-inspired graphic design resources, this amazing vintage collage creator is packed with 750+ design assets sourced from a variety of vintage photos, illustrations, art, and ephemera.weandthecolor.com