Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Vintage Collage Creator for Adobe Photoshop

weandthecolor.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild stunning vintage collages in no time using a multitude of simple drag and drop design assets including photos, text, illustrations, and textures. Created by the team of Graphic Goods, a small studio specializing in creating illustrations, templates, fonts, and other vintage-inspired graphic design resources, this amazing vintage collage creator is packed with 750+ design assets sourced from a variety of vintage photos, illustrations, art, and ephemera.

weandthecolor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Photoshop#Graphic Design#Collage#Adobe Fonts#Website Design#Art#Information Design#Vintage Collage Creator#Graphic Goods#Vintage Photos#Creating Illustrations#Textures#Art#Collection#Templates#Ephemera#Design Resources#Link#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareLight Stalking

How To Use Super Resolution In Photoshop

In March 2021 and without any great fanfare, Adobe slipped a new tool into their Adobe Raw processing software. It was called Super Resolution and it did exactly what its names suggested, increased the resolution of RAW files. Despite Adobe’s low-key release, the Internet hailed this new tool as a...
PhotographyRecycled Crafts

Faux Vintage Photo Album

I love flipping through vintage photo albums, the look of sepia tinted pictures, the worn pages, stained labels and handwritten dates and names all so wonderful. This project from Somerset Studio recreates all the elements of a vintage photo album but with modern photos and faux vintage elements. Tearing, sanding, staining, distressing and inking on papers and photos printed in old fashion tones all combine for a wonderful unique project.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Set up and Use Photoshop’s Quick Export Feature

Photoshop has a quick export feature that, by default, saves a PNG file. It’s pretty handy but, if you use Photoshop a lot, there are a couple of ways that you can make it better. Let’s dig in. How to Use Quick Export as a PNG. To use quick export,...
Photographycreativepro.com

Photoshop How-To: Remove Multiple Objects from Street Photos

In this “Three Minutes Max” video, Colin Smith shows off an amazing tip to remove objects from busy photos, something that comes in handy when too many cars and tourists are in every shot. When you see how quickly he erases those pesky items from a collection of photos, you’ll see why this tip won this year’s Three Minute Max!
Computersweandthecolor.com

A4 Business Flyer Template for Adobe Illustrator

Available on Adobe Stock, this A4 business flyer template for Adobe Illustrator comes with various circular design elements. This high-quality A4 flyer template has been created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @orangeberry. The design concept is based on a simple, easily editable layout with circular elements for images or graphics. The template includes two basic color options. Thanks to the use of vector shapes, it’s quite easy to customize the design. Images or text can be added with just a few simple clicks.
Coding & Programminghypepotamus.com

Wireframing in Adobe XD Webinar

Wireframing doesn’t have to be a tedious task. In this session, join Designer Advocate, Matt Rae, to learn how you can leverage efficiency boosting tools like Guides, Grids, Components and Repeat Grid to accelerate your wireframing workflows and set yourself up for success when transitioning from wireframes to higher fidelity designs. We’ll build a wireframe from scratch, and show you how plugins like Quick Mockup can provide a starting block.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Resize an Image in Photoshop

Is your image too big or too small to fit your needs? Using Adobe Photoshop on Mac or Windows, it’s easy to resize a photo quickly and precisely. Here’s how to do it. To get started, open Photoshop on Mac or Windows PC and load the image that you’d like to resize. In the Photoshop menu bar, click “Image,” and then select “Image Size” from the menu that appears.
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Make Blood Effects in Photoshop

Today we'll be learning how to make a blood effect in Photoshop! Using a simple five-color color scheme and a handful of layers, you can learn how to add blood in Photoshop completely from scratch! We will be covering three different types of blood effects, from realistic blood splatter to a blood dripping effect.
Softwaretoolfarm.com

Adobe Character Animator Tutorial Roundup

Adobe Character Animator is motion capture character animation software that comes with Adobe Creative Cloud. It’s a fun way to quickly create animated characters right within the Adobe suite of tools. There are free puppets to use and a lot of great tutorials online. You’ll be animating in no time.
Visual ArtDesign Milk

DMTV Milkshake: Lisa Hunt on Sharing Beauty, and History, in Collage

This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is visual artist Lisa Hunt. Lisa Hunt makes hugely dramatic works-on-paper – a product of her spectacular use of 24k gold leaf and her ultra-dynamic patterns and shapes. While her screen-printed works have long taken inspiration from the textiles world, this past year she channeled a new and specific source: the famed quilts of the Gee’s Bend community in rural Alabama. This evolution came at a time when Hunt was eager to work outside of screen-printing, which requires a time-demanding and precise process. “I’ve been working for the most part in screen-printing as a medium – works-on-paper, on canvas, with ink and gold leaf – but last fall, I was really feeling like I wanted to be able to kind of work more quickly with my hands,” Hunt says. “I wanted to be able to create something without having to go through the whole screen-printing process.”
SoftwarePosted by
Digital Camera World

Your essential landscape editing checklist for Photoshop and Lightroom

Watch video: Essential landscape edits for Photoshop and Lightroom. Every shot requires its own tailor-made edits, but there are a few general edits that we can apply to most, if not all of our landscapes in Photoshop CC. The subject matter and the camera settings we tend to use for landscapes make some edits essential. So in this tutorial, we’ll go through some of the key edits you can make.
Softwareshutterbug.com

Watch a Complete Photoshop Workshop for FREE! (VIDEO)

We regularly feature image-editing tutorials, and they’re among most the most popular videos we share. While the majority of these episodes are quick and concise, typically running 10-20 minutes, what you’ll find below is a complete hour-long Photoshop workshop you can watch for free at home. Originally a livestream episode...
SoftwarePosted by
Digital Camera World

How to remove chromatic aberration in Photoshop

Watch video: How to remove chromatic aberration in Photoshop. Chromatic aberration (also known as color fringing) occurs when different wavelengths of light are refracted at different angles as they pass through a lens element. This prevents the wavelengths from arriving at the same focal plane as the camera’s sensor, and since different wavelengths represent different colors, this results in the lurid fringes we’d all rather avoid.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Make a Pattern in Adobe Illustrator

Patterns are easy on the eyes and can give your art a unique look. If you're looking to incorporate patterns into your next design, we'll show you how to easily make your own patterns using Adobe Illustrator. What Are Patterns in Adobe Illustrator?. A pattern is a design that is...
LifestyleIGN

Save 50% On This Highly-Rated PhotoShop Alternative

When you’re working in creative design it’s normal to feel like you’re having a tough time coming up with something for a client. Always creating something that’s fresh, new, and great-looking can be tough, so it’s important to always have the right tools that can give you a hand. That’s why Pixarra has put their award-winning TwistedBrush Pro Studio 24 on sale for only $49.99!
Softwarelightroomkillertips.com

The June 2021 Issue of Photoshop User Is Now Available!

The June 2021 issue of Photoshop User, the Magazine for Lightroom & Photoshop Users, is now live on the KelbyOne site and KelbyOne Mags for iOS and Android. In this issue, don’t let your images go off the rails when it comes to editing in perspective, plus using Lightroom Classic to share image galleries and get feedback from family, friends, and clients; how to incorporate plug-ins into your Lightroom Classic workflow; Mixer Brush painting with stencil masks; creating a grid portrait effect; manipulating the light in your images to attract attention; and so much more!
Entertainmentvisualwilderness.com

Balancing Light in Photoshop for Nature Photography

Learn to create jaw dropping photos by balancing light in your nature photography using Photoshop Layers & Masks. Access ALL video tutorials & webinar for just $14.95/mo. What is the difference between purchasing a video tutorial and VW Streaming Service?. Purchasing a video tutorial allows you to stream purchased video...
Visual Artthe-saleroom.com

VINTAGE ADVERTISING & PRINTED EPHEMERA

Of oval shape, metal bound with tap 68 cm. high; 62 cm. wide; 34 cm. deep. Pye Radio Receivers, Golden Star Series, poster laid on cardboard; Mullard The Master Valve, cut-out poster laid on cardboard 20 x 18; 28 x 21 cm.