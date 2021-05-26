Is Star Wars: The Bad Batch new this week, May 28?

There was definitely a bit of development within the group this time around as the clones found themselves on the run and needing information after the previous episode when a younger Fennec Shand was hot on their trail. Deciding to head to Ord Mantell to find an informant that the Jedi once dealt with, the group finds Cid, a Trandoshan bar owner and informant that’s voiced by none other than well-known actress Rhea Perlman. The only thing is, Cid doesn’t know anything about the bounty hunter, but she does have a proposition for the group in the form of a mission that she needs to be completed to retrieve a youngling to one of her renowned clients. While the group is in need of answers and not another quest, Hunter sees that they have no choice and accepts the bargain, as it’s not just information they’ll be receiving, but a portion of the fee that’s been put up for the youngling’s return. So the group sets out once again to the other side of the planet where Cid has instructed them to go, seeking out a youngling that they have no physical description for but are determined to save. Upon reaching the slave camp and observing a young Falleen child that’s trussed up in chains, the clones assume that the green-skinned child is who they’re there to save. Unfortunately, simply sneaking into the camp isn’t quite as easy as it might sound since the slavers have a creature that’s more than a little adept at sneaking up on Echo. Upon knocking the pale clone unconscious, the rest of the slavers are alerted to the clones’ presence and take them prisoner, fitting them with shock collars that keep them from escaping.