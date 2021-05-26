Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Is Star Wars: The Bad Batch new this week, May 28?

By Editorial
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Star Wars series has been off to a great start since premiering on Disney+ earlier this month just in time for May the Fourth. The Bad Batch, which is a spin-off of the long-running and beloved show The Clone Wars, follows the titular group, otherwise known as Clone Force 99, as they navigate life after the war ends. The Galactic Empire has now begun, and they need to determine what they feel is their responsibility and what is morally right.

dorksideoftheforce.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bad Batch#Clone Wars#Star Wars Series#Star Wars Fans#Show Time#Crosshair#Omega#Clone Force#This Week#Dork Side#Soldiers#August#Line#May The Fourth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
Related
TV Seriesfanthatracks.com

The Bad Batch: Cid poster arrives

Following on from the last few seasons of Star Wars television, The Bad Batch brings the latest poster, this time a look at Trandoshan information broker Cid from the fifth episode, Rampage. Check out the 93rd episode of Making Tracks which lands later on today where we discuss Rampage and...
Comicsgamingideology.com

The Bad Batch Poster Brings Cid. in the spotlight

Another Week, Another Character Poster from Lucasfilm’s Disney+ Animated Series Star Wars: The Bad Batch , this time with Trandoshan informant Cid; look here …. Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they navigate a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique group of clones genetically distinct from their brothers in the Clone Army – each possess exceptional ability, making them extremely effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to survive and find a new target.
Movies/Film

Star Wars Bits: War of the Bounty Hunters, The Mandalorian, Rangers of the New Republic, The Bad Batch, and More!

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic is now longer in development. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, the notorious bounty hunter Bob Fett has lost the carbonite-encased smuggler turned Rebellion hero, Han Solo. While Fett seeks the return of his bounty, the Mandalorian hunter has become a valuable prize himself.
TV & VideosCollider

How 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Explains Why the Stormtroopers Aren't Clones

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Episode 3, "Replacements."]. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise, is giving viewers a look at the early days of the Galactic Empire. The show opened with the Clone Army killing the Jedi during Order 66, and subsequent episodes have been exploring the Clone Army’s transition from fighting for the Republic to becoming the foot soldiers of the Empire. In the process, it seems to have answered one of the biggest lingering questions Star Wars fans have had about the franchise — when, how, and why did the Empire stop using clones to fill its stormtrooper ranks?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Rancor Wasn’t The Same One As In Return Of The Jedi

Dry those eyes and put your hankies away, as a Star Wars sob story has just been averted. Episode 5 of The Bad Batch opened with our heroes seeking out an old Jedi informant named Cid, who may be in possession of key information about the whereabouts of Fennec Shand. To get this, they were tasked with recovering Muchi, who they eventually discovered was a young Rancor (and quite cute, in her own way).
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Bad Batch: Rampage Recap

There was definitely a bit of development within the group this time around as the clones found themselves on the run and needing information after the previous episode when a younger Fennec Shand was hot on their trail. Deciding to head to Ord Mantell to find an informant that the Jedi once dealt with, the group finds Cid, a Trandoshan bar owner and informant that’s voiced by none other than well-known actress Rhea Perlman. The only thing is, Cid doesn’t know anything about the bounty hunter, but she does have a proposition for the group in the form of a mission that she needs to be completed to retrieve a youngling to one of her renowned clients. While the group is in need of answers and not another quest, Hunter sees that they have no choice and accepts the bargain, as it’s not just information they’ll be receiving, but a portion of the fee that’s been put up for the youngling’s return. So the group sets out once again to the other side of the planet where Cid has instructed them to go, seeking out a youngling that they have no physical description for but are determined to save. Upon reaching the slave camp and observing a young Falleen child that’s trussed up in chains, the clones assume that the green-skinned child is who they’re there to save. Unfortunately, simply sneaking into the camp isn’t quite as easy as it might sound since the slavers have a creature that’s more than a little adept at sneaking up on Echo. Upon knocking the pale clone unconscious, the rest of the slavers are alerted to the clones’ presence and take them prisoner, fitting them with shock collars that keep them from escaping.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Maul Could Be Back In ‘Star Wars’ By Next Week

When Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, Dave Filoni and his team wasted no time bringing back some fan-favorite characters from previous series. We almost immediately met a young Caleb Dume — later Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) in Star Wars Rebels — and discovered that he had lived through Order 66 thanks, in large part, to Clone Force 99’s Hunter. Now, it appears that Filoni, Jennifer Corbett, and Brad Rau are priming viewers for Maul’s return to the Star Wars franchise.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Runs Into Some Familiar Faces From ‘The Clone Wars’ in “Decommissioned”

This article contains spoilers for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode “Decommissioned.”. There’s never time to rest for the characters on Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Needing the creds and a beneficial working arrangement, the Bad Batch (Dee Bradley Baker) and Omega (Michelle Ang) reluctantly accept an assignment from the shady Cid (Rhea Perlman, again with her acerbic swagger): retrieve the head of a tactical droid at a decommissioning facility that melts Separatist droids for an unrevealed client. Because Separatist tactical droids were posed as challengers against clone soldiers during the Clone Wars, the data within a tactical droid is valuable to take down the Empire’s clone soldiers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deseret News

‘The Bad Batch’ has 2 shocking reveals ... and a huge ‘Star Wars’ cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” Episode 5 “Decommissioned.”. “Bad Batch” and “The Mandalorian” have both fallen into a pattern of including Easter eggs of the “Star Wars” franchise in several of their episodes. Whenever there’s a new character needed, it seems the shows introduce a character from a previous “Star Wars” project.