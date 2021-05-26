Shooting in Burrows
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office investigated a late night shooting in northeastern Carroll County Thursday, May 20, just before 11:13 p.m. Carroll County’s dispatch call center received a report of a 17-year-old female who had allegedly been shot and was lying motionless in the roadway near the Burrows Presbyterian Church. Burrows is located 11 miles northeast of Delphi, off of the Hoosier Heartland Highway (SR 25).www.carrollcountycomet.com