Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burrows, IN

Shooting in Burrows

By Debbie Lowe, Staff writer
carrollcountycomet.com
 17 days ago

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office investigated a late night shooting in northeastern Carroll County Thursday, May 20, just before 11:13 p.m. Carroll County’s dispatch call center received a report of a 17-year-old female who had allegedly been shot and was lying motionless in the roadway near the Burrows Presbyterian Church. Burrows is located 11 miles northeast of Delphi, off of the Hoosier Heartland Highway (SR 25).

www.carrollcountycomet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Burrows, IN
County
Carroll County, IN
Carroll County, IN
Government
City
Delphi, IN
Carroll County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Delphi, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Police#Attempted Murder#Felony Murder#Ems#Carroll Circuit Court#Mitsubishi Ers#Robbery#Suspect#Upper Torso#Odyssey Court Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Indiana StateNew Haven Register

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.