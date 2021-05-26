Sound Off calls
Thank you for printing that beautiful survival story of Eva Lichtenberg in Sunday’s paper (the May 23, front-page story, “Memories of hunger, horror,” “Eva Lichtenberg: ‘The Russians came in, and we had to flee’”). My goodness, it’s amazing that she’s still alive. How many more of them are there that are similar? Today everybody just complains about every little thing that goes wrong in their life. They haven’t a clue. Look what she went through. Thank you for printing it and please find more survivor stories like this. It’s good to read them. Thank you.www.chronicleonline.com