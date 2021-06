NEWTON - Jason Krannawitter had nines and two of the three par 5s in his final round at the 5A State Golf Tournament at Sand Creek Station in Newton. He birdied the other par 5 and was 1-under on the other 16 holes but the two bad holes kelp him out of the top-20. The senior closed with a 7-over 79 and tied for 23rd with a 15-over 159.