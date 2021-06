While Rochester's two public swimming pools are still closed this weekend, there ARE a few other places you can head to dip your toe in the water and cool off. Our early-season heatwave already has it feeling like late July or early August in Minnesota this year-- even though it's not even mid-June yet. And when overflow crowds lead to unruly behavior at Soldiers Field pool in Rochester last weekend, the city stepped in and temporarily closed both that pool and delayed the opening of Silver Lake pool until Monday, June 14th.