11 Interesting and Fun Facts About France

Euro 2020 is upon us. Here are some facts about this summer's tournament. 1. More Host Nations Than Ever Before This year’s tournament is the first time the European Championship will be played in more than two countries. Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Russia, Scotland and Spain will host matches. 2. One New Debutant 24 teams are taking part in this summer's tournament, but only Finland will be making their debut in the competition. This is in comparison to four teams making their debut in the competition at Euro 2016. 3. The First Game Was A Nine Goal Thriller The first-ever match at the European Championships was also the highest-scoring match in its history. Nine goals were scored in a game that saw Yugoslavia beat France 5-4 on July 6, 1960. 4. Three Sides Dominate The Competition Germany, Spain and France have won 53% of all European Championships. Germany and Spain are the only sides to win it on three occasions.