'Cruella' Review: Emma Stone Reimagines the '101 Dalmatians' de-Villainess as an Iconic Underdog

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser. As the saying goes, there is nothing new under the sun. “Cruella,” the latest in a long line of major studio films reselling old intellectual property for new profit, gives us everything we expect and nothing we don’t. It’s an expensive-looking movie, with a cast and crew admirably committed to their work, but what good is all that effort when assembled around a premise this insipid? “Cruella” feels like it must be a parody, but amid its halfhearted camp is a vain and self-serious conviction—not about life or the nature of evil, but merely of Disney’s own relevance.