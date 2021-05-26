Former Jets QB Sam Darnold speaks on his standards with the Panthers

Sam Darnold is commencing a new chapter in his NFL career after the Jets traded him to the Panthers early last month. Nearly three years after drafting him No. 3 overall in 2018, the Jets decided to ship quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina for a trio of draft picks, one of which was in this year’s sixth round. Many believed Darnold would be the next great Gang Green signal-caller, but a number of on-field issues — including injuries that caused him to miss 10 games in three seasons — prevented the former Southern Cal quarterback from reaching his full potential.