China’s Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates amid online shopping boom

By Elizabeth Culliford
Metro International
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc’s quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by a sustained surge in online shopping following the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenue more than tripled to 22.17 billion yuan ($3.47 billion) in the first quarter, boosted by Pinduoduo’s online marketing services revenue. Analysts...

www.metro.us
