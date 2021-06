A suspect has been arrested in Russia for the murder of an ex-US Marine who texted her mother and told her, “I hope I’m not being abducted”.The body of Catherine Serou was discovered in woods near the central Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday.The 34-year-old had been living in Russia and studying law at Lobachevsky University since 2019, and went missing on Tuesday.Her mother, Beccy Serou, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, had told US National Public Radio that her daughter’s last message to her read: “In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.”She told NPR that her...