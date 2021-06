Dubuque Fighting Saints head coach Oliver David has accepted the position of assistant coach of EHC Biel, a pro team in the Swiss National League. David departs the Fighting Saints after leading the team to a 111-83-28 record (.563), three playoff berths, and the recognition of USHL Coach of the Year after the conclusion of the 2019–20 season. His 111 victories rank second all-time in Tier-I Fighting Saints history behind Jim Montgomery (118). A search for a new head coach for the Fighting Saints is underway.