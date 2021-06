Ever since they stepped onto the music scene, City Girls have been under heavy scrutiny. The Florida natives are best friends who have rose through the ranks in the Rap game over the last few years thanks to the direction of Quality Control Music, but with every release, the criticism is swift. Regardless, the pair use much of the negativity to their advantage, but as time rolls on, it seems as if there's a new story about them getting into internet spats with strangers every week.