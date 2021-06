Considering CBS has been television's most-watched network for most of this century, thanks in large part to the massive success of some of its longest-running series. While the all-important age demographic ratings don't always size up to shows from other networks, hits like The Big Bang Theory had big enough viewerships to smooth over such less positive stats. Speaking to the semi-eternal appeal of serialized procedural dramas, Nielsen's latest streaming TV ratings report showed that audiences spent a bonkers amount of time recently watching CBS' NCIS and Criminal Minds recently, as well as ABC's Grey's Anatomy.