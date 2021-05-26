Country Music Minute-Eric Church’s New #1 and Heath Sanders Rides It All | JJ Hayes | KFDI

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (June 22, 2021) – The monthly COUNTRY CONFIDENTIALpodcast hosted by Bobbi Dixon (Backstage Bobbi) dives into the untold stories and secrets of country music. Bobbi chats with artists including Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Restless Road, Laine Hardy, Pryor & Lee, Sacha, Brennley Brown, Adam Hambrick, Chapel Hart, Drew Parker, Drew Green, and more, about their histories, how the genre has evolved, and what country music means to them. LISTEN to the first episode, “Singing Competition Roots,” now and check out a new episode every month wherever you listen to podcasts.