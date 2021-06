Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is speaking out against Oprah Winfrey, who he believes is taking advantage of his daughter and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have developed a close relationship with the media mogul since they moved to Montecito, Calif. In addition to sitting down with the couple for an explosive tell-all interview in March, Harry, 36, partnered with the 67-year-old for an AppleTV+ series “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.