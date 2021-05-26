Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

By Lindsay Miller
detroitlions.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions are making their way through the offseason training program with OTAs starting this week. There are several new players on the team this year, so which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2021? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

www.detroitlions.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Detroitlions Com#Gm#Cowboys#Ota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLwhtc.com

New Lions quarterback Jared Goff shines in mini camp Wednesday

ALLEN PARK, MI 9WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions wrap up a mandatory mini camp at their training facility in Allen Park today. While the defense took control during the seven-on-seven competition Tuesday, the offense bounced back yesterday. Quarterback Jared Goff connected for four touchdown passes, including a one-handed grab by running back D’Andre Swift.
NFLchatsports.com

Niyo: For Lions' new cast of pass-catchers, opportunity to shine is well received

Allen Park — It’s too soon for narratives when it comes to this edition of the Lions. There’s a new general manager, a new coaching staff and new schemes on offense, defense and special teams. There’s also a new quarterback for the first time a dozen years, and nearly 50 new faces on the 90-man roster as Dan Campbell’s team effectively wraps up its offseason program Thursday with a final minicamp practice.
NFLDetroit News

Lions' Trey Flowers looks to grow in coverage skills with new defensive role

Allen Park — If there's one player who embodied the Patriot Way more than any other during coach Matt Patricia's tenure in Detroit, it was defensive end Trey Flowers. Flowers is a no-nonsense guy who is all about football, is a perfectionist with his fundamentals and can be relied upon to do his job, play in and play out. So when Patricia and his staff were broomed out by the Lions after three years, it has been interesting to see how the new regime has seemed to embrace Flowers as part of the vision.
NFLchatsports.com

How will former Lions fare with new teams in 2021?

After the most eventful offseason for the Detroit Lions in over a decade, their opening day roster in September of 2021 will look drastically different than the ones that took the field over the last few years. With some of their most important players over that period now wearing different colors, it’s time to examine what roles they may play with their new teams.
NFLYardbarker

New Lions QB Tim Boyle: Aaron Rodgers 'Is Not Unprofessional'

The Detroit Lions signed backup Tim Boyle to a one-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason. The ex-Packers backup secured a $1 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in total guarantees. Former backup Chase Daniel was released following the conclusion of the 2020 season after an unsuccessful stint. In 2019, Boyle...
Footballlockedinmagazine.com

Lions Ground Flight

EXPLOSIVE FIRST HALF LEADS THE LIONS TO VICTORY AGAINST THE FLIGHT. The Columbus Lions came to Trenton New Jersey on Saturday to take on the undefeated Jersey Flight and My412 was on hand as the Columbus Lions improved to 2-1 on the season after dismantling Jersey Flight in a 49-15 victory. The Lions defense dominated in the first half forcing turnover after turnover and the offense capitalized and they entered halftime with a 42-0 victory.
NFLdetroitlions.com

Lions' new split-safety scheme drew Marlowe to Detroit

The one thing veteran Dean Marlowe has learned over his last seven seasons playing in successful defenses in Carolina (2015-16) and Buffalo (2017-2020) is that playing the safety position is all about the ball. The Lions have changed their defense to a base 3-4 split-safety scheme under first-year defensive coordinator...
NFLdetroitlions.com

THE DAILY DRIVE: Should the Detroit Lions extend any players this offseason?

Detroit Lions GM on his 'intention' of keeping Matthew Stafford, new-look Jared Goff (subscription required) Thursday open thread: Should the Detroit Lions extend any players this offseason?. Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit. June 16, 2021. Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit. June 16, 2021. Jeremy Reisman – Pride of...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Lions Sign Levi Onwuzurike

The Lions have another draft pick in the fold. On Thursday, they formally signed second-round defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike. Onwuzurike, a Washington product, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the year preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 288-pound lineman earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019, and finished his Huskies career with 95 tackles and seven sacks.
NFLchatsports.com

3 biggest questions heading into Lions training camp

Between now and the start of training camp, the news around the Detroit Lions will be relatively thin. But in the midst of a rebuild with many storylines to track, fans of the Motor City will have more questions than answers for the next month or so. But what are...
NHLFlorida Times-Union

Preview: Sharks at Columbus Lions

Who: Jacksonville Sharks at Columbus Lions. Where: Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. The skinny: Without their starting quarterback, the Sharks enter the second week at 0-1, dropping their opening game for the first time since entering the National Arena League before the 2017 season. ... The NAL injury report lists quarterback Mike Fafaul as out for this week, after he exited last week's 52-41 loss to the Orlando Predators in the second quarter. ... Quarterback Breck Ruddick stepped in for Fafaul last week, going 8 for 18 behind center for 85 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Former Bolles School quarterback Connor Kaegi is also listed on the active roster. ... Fullback Alstevis Squirewell contributed a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and 53 total yards during the loss to the Orlando Predators. ... Wide receiver Devin Wilson led Jacksonville with 10 catches and two touchdowns last week. ... For the Lions (2-1), quarterback Mason Espinosa passed for five touchdowns last week against the Jersey Flight, a 49-15 romp that Columbus led 42-0 at halftime.
NFLallfans.co

Heller’s Three Burning Questions 3.0: Detroit Lions

With the 2021 NFL Draft over and the schedule officially being released, it’s time for my third annual 32 part series where the top three questions will be posed for each NFL team. Here are those three questions for the Detroit Lions. Be sure to check out all of Heller’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Lions: Is quarterback Jared Goff the answer?

It’s a question many have asked repeatedly: “Is quarterback Jared Goff the answer for the Detroit Lions at the position going forward?” Is he a stop-gap? Is he in the Motor City just so to help the trade work for the desired draft capital? How long before the Lions draft a new quarterback?
NFLUSA Today

Lions finalize new front office, create new positions

The Detroit Lions have finalized the new front office led by general manager Brad Holmes. On Tuesday, the team revealed the full roster of the front office and player personnel staff. Many of the names were previously known, including Holmes. Assistant GM Ray Agnew and senior personnel director John Dorsey...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lions GM reveals new side to Jared Goff

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, it signaled to many not only the end of an era in the Motor City, but a retooling and reshuffling of the franchise. Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Lions and now has a fresh...