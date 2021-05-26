Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release Date Revealed

Lince Works, created in 2014, released Aragami, a successful stealth based video game in 2016 and has since received funding from GameSeer to pursue a sequel to the successful debut. GameSeer, founded in 2019, is a venture capital based firm located in Germany that focuses on financing and investing in early-stage video game companies and developers. Aragami launched on all major platforms in 2016 including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC as an action-adventure stealth game where players act as Aragami, an assassin with supernatural abilities tasked with fighting mystical enemies with great power. Based on the success of Aragami and the funding obtained by the developers, Aragami 2 is officially coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 17th September 2021.