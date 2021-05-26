Cancel
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release Date Revealed

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's release dates have been revealed. The remakes of the beloved Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games will be released on November 19, 2021. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for Brilliant Diamond and here on Amazon for Shining Pearl. As part of the announcements, The...

comicbook.com
Person
Junichi Masuda
#Release Dates#Mascot#Pixel Art#The Pokemon Company#Dual Pack#Preorder#Team Galactic#The Nintendo Switch#Ilca Inc#Pokemon Diamond And Pearl#Pokemon Legends#Pokemon Games#Personal Pokemon Battles#Faithful Remakes#November#Battle Screens#Pre Orders#Battle Mechanics#Palkia
