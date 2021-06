If you’re looking to seek out some new earbuds for your listening pleasure, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day AirPods deals here for you along with a look at whether now is the best time to snag some. These are just some of the many Memorial Day sales that are going on right now to celebrate the holiday so if you’re looking to treat yourself, there are plenty of options for you. Whether you’re keen to pick up the cheaper Apple AirPods or you’re passionate about checking out the maxed-out AirPods Pro, some of the best true wireless earbuds on the shelves, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day AirPods sales for you.