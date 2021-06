BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have responded to two accidents that closed roads for extended periods of time. Deputies say the first accident was reported at 10:09 a.m. Saturday on Parris Island Gateway at the intersection of Savannah Highway. The crash involved two cars and deputies say it closed all southbound lanes of Parris Island Gateway until 10:58 a.m. Saturday.