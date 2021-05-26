Amazon buys MGM in a $8.45 billion mega media deal

Best Buy Co. Inc. announced a pledge on Thursday to spend $1.2 billion with Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) businesses to diversify its supply chain and improve representation at tech companies. The commitment is one part of the company's plan to create racial and social change within the company, according to a statement from Corie Barry, Best Buy chief executive. "We better serve our customers, employees and communities when there are more diverse voices at the table, businesses we work with and stories being told," she said. The consumer electronics retailer will also commit 10% of its annual media spend to diverse outlets by 2025, ensure that a minimum of 30% of its paid advertising features BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and diverse abilities casting and family units and engage with BIPOC businesses to help them grow. Best Buy stock has gained 11.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 13% for the period.