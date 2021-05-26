Cancel
Amazon buys MGM in a $8.45 billion mega media deal

By Christian Hetrick
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond, meet Jeff Bezos. Amazon is investing even more heavily in an entertainment world it already dominates. The company announced Wednesday morning that it made a deal to acquire MGM, the home of James Bond and one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood. The deal, which is...

www.post-gazette.com
