Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

EURO 2020: International soccer’s constant drive for change

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0Uzl_0aBv72qK00

GENEVA (AP) — In an era of radically rethinking how and where to play international soccer, the European Championship has helped make constant change the norm.

Euro 2020 will start on June 11 with 24 teams playing game around the continent, from Glasgow to Munich to St. Petersburg. It’s an idea no less stunning now than nine years ago when it was floated by European soccer’s then-president, Michel Platini.

It follows Euro 2016, which debuted a 24-team lineup instead of the usual 16-team format that many argued was the best balanced and most competitive setup.

UEFA has at least retained four-team groups, which have been the core of men’s national team tournaments since the 1958 World Cup.

Those will disappear from FIFA’s expanding World Cup after the 2022 edition in Qatar. The 2026 World Cup in North America will have 16 groups of three teams each playing only two games before a last-32 knockout bracket.

Amid the continuous changes, Euro 2024 looms as a traditional tournament low on risk and high on familiarity for players, fans and UEFA.

Germany will host it alone in established stadiums, with nine of the 10 also used at the 2006 World Cup. That event was popular with fans who could rely on free trains instead of airplanes.

How will Euro 2028 look when UEFA next has the option to experiment?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said multi-nation hosting is only for Euro 2020, which he inherited from Platini.

In a statement, UEFA said it will publish Euro 2028 bidding details and a timeline later this year. Hosting decisions are typically taken by the executive committee six years ahead of the tournament.

UEFA could be spoiled for choice in the next 18 months.

Among strong potential candidates who can host alone without major spending on stadiums and airports are Russia and either of England or Spain, depending on which is not selected by UEFA as Europe’s candidate for the 2030 World Cup.

Italy and Turkey, which once seemed sure to host Euro 2020, might see 2028 bidding as a catalyst for stadium upgrades.

Politics rather than soccer issues was also a key reason for changes under Platini.

Expansion to 24 teams was agreed to in 2008 and was tied to election promises that helped him win the previous year.

Adding eight more teams also created 20 more games and one more knockout round at Euro 2016, raising revenues by 40% to 1.93 billion euros ($2.35 billion). UEFA used that money to fund member federations’ four-year grants worth double what FIFA pays them.

UEFA also picked the pan-continent Euro 2020 option after being left with a weak field of bidders. Turkey was openly supported by Platini until its government focused on Istanbul’s doomed bid to host the 2020 Olympics.

Amid the uncertainty in an economic downturn, Platini announced the multi-nation Euro 2020 plan — in Kyiv ahead of the Euro 2012 final — to help save future hosts from the costs Ukraine paid.

“If we look at the investments made in stadiums for just three games, it is very expensive,” Platini said in 2012, after previously expressing sympathy with Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv.

Qatar is preparing to show a 32-team tournament can be hosted in only eight stadiums, though sporting and commercial reasons count against a future European Championship featuring 32 of UEFA’s 55 member countries.

Even with 24 teams at Euro 2020, one of the six groups is stacked with defending champion Portugal and the past two World Cup winners, France and Germany.

A 32-team European Championship would dilute the group stage and devalue UEFA-managed broadcast rights for a qualifying program which already lacks drama.

After costs for postponing Euro 2020 ran to tens of millions of euros (dollars), UEFA can expect a stable and profitable Euro 2024 to help the soccer industry face its own “long COVID” issues.

A similar kind of tournament would be a safe bet for 2028.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Platini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Soccer#World Soccer#European Soccer#Euro 2016#International Team#Constant Change#Ap#The European Championship#Ukrainian#Soccer Issues#National Team#Tournament#Uefa President#France#Italy#England#Euros#St Petersburg#Kharkiv#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Michel Platini hits out at Aleksander Ceferin: “The people and the media did what UEFA couldn’t; unite the clubs”

It’s been a traumatic season, but no event has shaken the European game’s tree more than the controversial and much-despised plan for a Super League. Real Madrid and Juventus appear the architects, with nine other clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, also involved. The six English clubs, Atletico and the two other Italian clubs have all abandoned the plan, but Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are still committed.
SoccerFrankfort Times

EURO 2020: Pragmatism the key to success in pandemic soccer

The European Championship is the first major international soccer tournament to take place since the coronavirus outbreak and arrives at the end of the most condensed club season in history. Many players will be exhausted. Injuries are a bigger concern than ever. National teams had less time to refine and...
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-Denmark’s Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 match

Copenhagen (Reuters) -Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side’s Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland on Saturday, and the game has been suspended. A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch...
Soccersportsgamblingpodcast.com

Weekend International Soccer Picks | Soccer Gambling Podcast

Billi looks at a small selection of internationals, stretching from Friday to Tuesday, including an lean on tonight’s Brazil vs Ecuador World Cup Qualification clash. The friendly internationals will be the final games before Euro 2020. The show closes out with an official lock. Home of 'The EPL Show', 'The...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

England vs. Austria odds, picks: Soccer expert reveals best bets for Wednesday's international friendly

A loaded England squad faces Austria on Wednesday in the first of two international friendlies as the teams prepare for UEFA Euro 2020. The quadrennial tournament was postponed because of the pandemic last year and will begin June 11, with the Three Lions facing Croatia and Austria taking on North Macedonia in their openers on June 13. England, ranked fourth in the world, is led by Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, and a bevy of international stars will be aiming to impress in the friendly matches. Austria has won just four of the 18 all-time meetings (4-4-10) and is ranked No. 23 in the world.
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

UEFA suspend disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus

UEFA announced this Wednesday that they have suspended the disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, who are still committed to the European Super League. That means that the three clubs won’t be facing a ban from participating in the UEFA Champions League any time soon, even after some reports suggested that UEFA was considering said suspension.
Travelgov.wales

Written Statement: International travel changes

Following the three week review of the restrictions on international travel we are following the same traffic-light approach to international travel as the rest of the UK. Portugal has been moved from green to the amber list to safeguard public health against variants of concern. Seven countries – Afghanistan, Sudan,...
UEFAUSA Today

De Bruyne to miss Belgium's game against Russia at Euro 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne will not play for Belgium in Saturday's opening group game against Russia at the European Championship because he is still following an individual training program after an operation on his fractured nose and eye socket. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Friday he...
UEFAperuzi.xyz

Euro 2020 finally set for lift-off under Covid cloud

The delayed Euro 2020 tournament will finally get underway on Friday, a year behind schedule, with Covid still set to cast a shadow over the event. But despite the ongoing threat, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been bullish, insisting Euro 2020 will be safe.
UEFAAdvanced Television

beIN renews and expands MENA UEFA rights

UEFA and beIN Media Group have announced a new media rights agreement that will see beIN Sports, beIN’s flagship sports network, exclusively broadcast UEFA’s premium club competitions across the 24 country region of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for the period 2021/22 to 2023/24. The 3-year major renewal...
UEFAsportspromedia.com

Uefa secures US$600m deal from BeIN for MENA Champions League rights

Three-year deal covers all 24 territories in MENA region. Qatar-based pay-TV network BeIN Sports has confirmed the renewal of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) broadcast partnership for the Uefa Champions League in a US$200 million a year deal for the 2021/22 to 2023/24 rights cycle. The three-year exclusive...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-White replaces injured Alexander-Arnold in England's Euro 2020 squad

(Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s final 26-member squad for the upcoming European Championship, the team said on Monday. Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad last week after he suffered a thigh injury during the closing stages of their 1-0...
UEFAlivesoccertv.com

DIRECTV Sports Argentina Soccer Schedule

Jun 13 12:00pm Austria vs North Macedonia UEFA Euro. Jun 14 9:00am Scotland vs Czech Republic UEFA Euro. Jun 17 9:00am Ukraine vs North Macedonia UEFA Euro. DirecTV Sports is a Latin American sports pay-tv channel available in South America through DirecTV. DirecTV Sports is currently available by subscription through participating TV providers in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. DirecTV Sports' sister channels include DirecTV Sports 2 and DirecTV Sports+.
UEFAbywire.news

Soccer-Milik out of Poland's Euro 2020 squad due to injury

- Poland forward Arkadiusz Milik will miss Euro 2020 after withdrawing from the squad due to a knee injury, the Polish Football Association confirmed late on Monday. The Olympique Marseille forward suffered a small meniscus tear in his left knee in the last Ligue 1 match of the season against FC Metz at the end of May. Since then he has not returned to normal training.