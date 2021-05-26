Cancel
What Is Hyaluronic Acid? Here's What the Experts Say About Its Skin Care Benefits

By Nashia Baker
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Our beauty products usually vary based on our skin care needs. As for one buzzy essential that's taking over the industry? Hyaluronic acid. According to Dr. Lara Devgan MD, MPH, FACS, a board-certified New York City plastic surgeon and the founder and CEO of Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, the must-have ingredient is gaining traction for a few reasons: "Firstly, hyaluronic acid does not have any known reactions to other skin care ingredients, so it is very easy to incorporate into an already existing routine," she says. "Secondly, it functions as a lightweight hydrator and can benefit most skin types, making it a core skin care product and a must in a minimalist routine."

