Everything You Need to Know About the Meat Scandal Taking Over Instagram

It’s always risky to undergo a mega color transformation, but it’s even more of a deathcon-five sitch when you’re committing to a hue that’s basically irreversible. While I’ll argue all day that there isn’t a color sultrier than inky jet black, not everyone can pull off the dramatic shade—especially in the dead of winter. While even the best among us have had moments of serious hair regret, what do you do if you’ve dyed your hair darker than midnight and you want out by dawn? It may feel like the end of your mane world, but with some patience and the right tricks even a total color blunder can be corrected. We tapped 901 stylist Ashley Ruiz to find out her pro tips for gracefully backing out of black.