Abercrombie’s online investments, reopening fuel revenue beat

Believe it or not, the post-pandemic economic reopening is upon us. What this means is more people moving about, going to work, and visiting all those places we’ve longed to visit over the past year. The reopening may take some time to gain momentum, but by the end of the year, we expect the economic picture to look much different than it does now. Until then here are three more stocks to put on your watch list that we think are well-positioned to benefit from the reopening.