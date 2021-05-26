Cancel
Abercrombie, ND

Abercrombie's online investments, reopening fuel revenue beat

By Syndicated Content
 18 days ago

(Reuters) – Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a bigger-than-expected 61% jump in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer benefited from shoppers returning to stores and its beefed up online business. Shares rose 6% as the company also posted a surprise quarterly profit and said that the momentum had...

Financial Reports

DLF posts Q4 net profit at Rs 481 crore

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Real estate major DLF Group has posted 42 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 481 crore for the January to March quarter. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,907 crore, reflecting a 2 per cent increase, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 31 per cent at Rs 648 crore.
Financial Reports

GameStop Reports 25% Rise in Q1 Revenue

Videogame retailer GameStop (GME) reported strong Fiscal 2021 first-quarter results on June 9. Revenue rose 25. The post GameStop Reports 25% Rise in Q1 Revenue appeared first on Smarter Analyst. Revenue rose 25.1% year-over-year to $1.3 billion and beat consensus estimates of $1.2 billion. Management noted that sales increased even...
Pets

Chewy Results Show Another Quarterly Profit But Revenue Falls Short

Chewy (CHWY) reported first-quarter results late Thursday that showed its second consecutive quarter of profit but revenue fell short of expectations. Chewy stock fell. The online seller of pet food and other products reported adjusted earnings of 9 cents a share on revenue of $2.04 billion. Analysts expected Chewy to report an adjusted loss of 4 cents on revenue of $2.1 billion, according to FactSet. Revenue climbed 32% from the year-ago period.
Retail

ETFs to Buy on Strong 2021 Retail Sales Outlook

Consumers are feeling more optimistic about the economy with a wider reach of vaccination and reopening of the economy. Additionally, huge infrastructure spending package and expanded stimulus are acting as a huge catalyst for consumers to spend higher, resulting in an increase in retail sales. Notably, consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
gamblingnews.com

SIG Investment Set to Fuel Smarkets' Push in the US

Smarkets, a London-based sports betting exchange operator, received significant investment from an investment fund affiliated with American trading giant SIG, signaling an upcoming push in the US. Betting Similar to Trading. The significant minority investment made by Susquehanna Growth Equity, an investment fund affiliated to SIG, marked the first time...
Stocks

LIVE MARKETS-Get ready for revenue beats, and EPS surprises

* Healthcare leads S&P sector gainers; financials weakest. * Dollar slips; gold edges up, crude gains; bitcoin up >4%. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.47%, fresh 5-week low. June 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your.
Financial Reports

Airbnb (ABNB) Misses Q1 EPS by 76c, Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported Q1 EPS of ($1.95), $0.76 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $887 million versus the consensus estimate of $714.41 million. Outlook:. We are proud of...
Stocks

Expert Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch. The company has an average price target of $43.33 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $22.00.
Economy

ChargePoint Posts Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

The electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) reported a larger-than-expected loss in Q1. However, revenue came in better-than-expected as the company announced a record number of new customers. CHPT shares rose 7% to close at $28.11 on June 4. The company incurred a loss of $0.84 per share...
Stocks

3 More Reasons To Invest In The Reopening

Believe it or not, the post-pandemic economic reopening is upon us. What this means is more people moving about, going to work, and visiting all those places we’ve longed to visit over the past year. The reopening may take some time to gain momentum, but by the end of the year, we expect the economic picture to look much different than it does now. Until then here are three more stocks to put on your watch list that we think are well-positioned to benefit from the reopening.
Whitewater, WI

Q&A with Scott Gittrich on how investing in technology has fueled Toppers Pizza's growth

While many restaurants stand on shaky ground after 15 months of revenue losses, Toppers Pizza is coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic strong. The Whitewater-based quick-service pizza chain, with 65 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 12 states, has seen double-digit sales growth for the past four consecutive quarters and expects that momentum to continue into 2022. Founder and chief executive officer Scott Gittrich says investments in technology and menu additions, such as gluten-free and vegan options, have primed the company to keep up with evolving consumer expectations. BizTimes reporter Maredithe Meyer caught up with Gittrich to talk about Toppers’ recent success.
Business
pymnts

Spend Management Investment Fueled By Coupa's New Fund

B2B FinTech is so exciting for investors that even B2B FinTechs themselves want in on the action. Case in point: Coupa Software, which provides B2B spend control technology, announced this week the creation of Coupa Ventures and its $50 million fund to fuel investment for startups also operating in the corporate finance, procurement and supply chain management arenas.
Markets

Broadcom beats earnings expectations as chip revenue grows 20%

Semiconductor firm Broadcom Inc. reported higher-than-expected revenue today thanks to huge demand for its computer chips. It offered a bullish forecast too, saying demand from cloud infrastructure companies and service providers shows no sign of slowing down. The company reported a second-quarter profit before certain costs such as stock compensation...
Stocks

C3.ai stock drops on fiscal Q4 beat, in-line revenue view

C3.ai, the cloud-based, industrialized machine learning company that went public in December, this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue and profit that topped Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue roughly in line with consensus, but higher for the full year. The report sent C3.ai shares down 6%...
Stocks
MarketWatch

Ciena's stock rallies after profit, revenue beats

Shares of Ciena Corp. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the networking systems company reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, amid signs of improved customer spending. Net income rose to $103.1 million, or 66 cents a share, from $91.7 million, or 59 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 62 cents from 76 cents but beat the FactSet consensus of 48 cents. Revenue declined 6.7% to $833.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $829.2 million, as products sales fell 9.4% to $670.0 million while services sales increased 6.3% to $163.9 million. Chief Executive Gary Smith said "encouraging signs in the market environment," including improvements in customer spending, gives him "strong visibility and confidence" in the company's ability to achieve its financial targets this year. The stock has gained 3.0% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.0%.
Financial Reports
Reuters

Lululemon beats quarterly revenue estimates

June 3 (Reuters) - Strong demand for comfortable pants and sports bras helped Lululemon Athletica Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as extended home stays led to a home-fitness boom. Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion in the first quarter, from $652 million a year earlier. Analysts on average...