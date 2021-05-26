2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dejoun Lee, RB/KR, Delaware
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I completed my undergraduate in Sport Management. I’m currently working towards getting a Masters in International Business Studies. Outside of football, I’m part of the Student Athletes Against Social Injustice and the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. As part of my internship, I worked with the Delaware Sports Media where I had a chance to see behind the scenes in how they plan events and advertise through media.www.nfldraftdiamonds.com