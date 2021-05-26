Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dejoun Lee, RB/KR, Delaware

By Jimmy Williams
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I completed my undergraduate in Sport Management. I’m currently working towards getting a Masters in International Business Studies. Outside of football, I’m part of the Student Athletes Against Social Injustice and the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. As part of my internship, I worked with the Delaware Sports Media where I had a chance to see behind the scenes in how they plan events and advertise through media.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Video Games#Recruiting#American Football#Nfl Football#Johnson State College#College Football#Football Team#Rb Kr#Rb College#Sport Management#The Delaware Sports Media#Lsu#Caa#Villanova#Cbs#First Team#Basketball#Towson#Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Landon Dickerson admits to NFL culture shock: 'Big cities are new for me'

As a native of Hickory, N.C. who later played in towns like Tallahassee, Florida and Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Landon Dickerson has largely lived in small towns. But after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, Dickerson has already experienced a new culture. “Big cities are new for me,” Dickerson said during an...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Draft Diamonds

Today the NFL announced their players of the week, and two Atlanta Falcons were named on the list. NFC Offensive Player...
NFLstripehype.com

Bengals: Zach Ertz would give Joe Burrow a legitimate weapon at tight end

The Cincinnati Bengals plan to roll with Drew Sample and C.J. Uzomah as their main tight ends this year, but they should seriously consider trading for Zach Ertz, who is still on the trade block. By trading for Ertz, the Bengals would add another major weapon to Joe Burrow’s offense...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Draft picks by team

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, which draft picks does each team currently possess in the 2022 NFL Draft following a number of trades?. Looking for team-by-team picks for the 2022 NFL Draft ahead of the 2021 NFL season? Wondering what picks each team currently has leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft? See who has added selections this year and which teams have been trading away their picks throughout the offseason.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Draft Podcast: Who are the top 10 NFL Draft prospects for 2022?

Justin Michael, Andre Simone, Henry Chisholm and Jake Schwanitz are back and have turned their attention towards the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout the podcast, the guys each give their top 10 prospects for 2022 and dive into why this upcoming draft class is so difficult to predict after a pandemic-impacted season.
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Wins NFL Rushing Title, Predicts Analyst

Ezekiel Elliott, now entering his sixth year as the featured running back for the Dallas Cowboys, has always said the right things about his pursuit of the NFL rushing titles: It's about the team, not about the individual. But in truth, for the Cowboys and for Zeke - who twice...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' RB Room Ranked Second-Best in NFL by Pro Football Focus

The Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard have done a tremendous job building up the depth chart in the running backs room over the last three or four years. Such a good job has been done by all involved that the Colts now boast one of the top running back rooms in the NFL. Pro Football Focus seems to be in agreement with that statement, slotting the Colts' running back unit in at No. 2 overall in its latest RB unit rankings ahead of the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can athletic testing really predict an NFL Draft prospect’s success?

Every year when the NFL Combine rolls around, fans and pundits alike analyze each NFL Draft prospect’s athletic testing numbers. How much do these numbers matter?. Back during the 2018 NFL Combine, current Kansas City Chiefs and former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman, Orlando Brown Jr., had a performance that Bleacher Report dubbed as “the worst in the history of the event.” Every year during the pre-draft process, the NFL Combine is held and players demonstrate their pre-draft athletic measurables, through a series of tests that hope to predict NFL upside.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NFL RB Mark Ingram II joins DC United ownership group

Three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram II on Friday joined D.C. United's ownership group as an investor, pending approval from Major League Soccer. Ingram, 31, will join Brooklyn Nets teammates James Harden (Houston Dynamo FC) and Kevin Durant (Philadelphia Union) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (Sounders) as active athletes from other sports to enter MLS ownership. Nets coach Steve Nash is a co-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Mitchell Arendsen, DL, Albion College | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Mitchell Arendsen the standout pass rusher from Albion College recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams aka @DraftGuyJimmy. Make sure you check out this exclusive Zoom Interview and hit the Like Button. If you are a fan of our interviews, please Subscribe and hit that Bell, find out every time we post a new story!
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Safeties drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

There’s nothing safe about playing safety in today’s NFL. Offenses employ deception almost every down, and safeties are liable for the mistakes of those in front of them. It’s a cruel, merciless world, but the best safeties rise above the chaos and exert their control. Can any safeties in the 2021 NFL Draft follow suit? Here’s a look at the list of selections and what each player brings to the table.
NBAchatsports.com

The Best NBA Draft Prospects Returning to School

The NBA’s early-entry deadline for the 2021 draft elapsed Sunday night, providing the first official shred of clarity on which players will return to play college basketball next season. There are still a range of players with fascinating stay-or-go decisions to make in the coming weeks that will change the landscape one way or another. But with one eye toward 2022, it’s an opportune moment to highlight some of the top returning college prospects, many of whom have already built some buzz on the NBA side.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Top Five Ole Miss Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

The Mississippi Rebels have an identity again after Lane Kiffin took over as the head coach. His offense manufactures yardage as well as anyone in college football, getting the ball to explosive weapons like Elijah Moore. On defense, they have done an impressive job recruiting JUCO prospects in a quest to return to contending status. While Ole Miss does not have any top prospects such as Laremy Tunsil, their roster offers a number of draft-relevant talents at almost any position.
NFLYardbarker

A.J. Dillon Believes Packers Have The Best RB Tandem In NFL

The Cleveland Browns have had an offseason to remember. In addition to a 2021 draft class that includes up-and-comers JOK and Greg Newsome, the Browns signed a number of highly talented free agents. This impressive haul will be mixed in with a veteran group that went 11-5 in 2020 and...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft prospects: Montaric Brown

Montaric Brown Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports. For quite some time, University of Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown is an underrated weapon in the Razorback defense. Blessed with all the tools and the skillset to be a legitimate star in the National Football League, Brown has the football intelligence, the speed, and the size (he’s six-foot-tall and 190 pounds) to catch the attention of coaches and scouts at the highest level. Moving forward, the Arkansas native is someone that Philadelphia Eagles fans need to keep both eyes on.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Outside linebackers drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

How many outside linebackers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft? Does the class have what it takes to deliver on invested draft capital?. Pass rushers and pass defenders get more clout than linebackers. There’s a reason for that. They directly impact the pass on every down, while linebackers don’t necessarily fall into that category. With the NFL trending toward being a passing league, affecting that area is essential. Nevertheless, linebackers bring their own value. They fill the gaps and provide security. They’re the last line of defense in the box. With that in mind, which outside linebackers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft? Can they fulfill their duties on the second level?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kickers and punters drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

How many kickers and punters were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft? Here, we go over the selections and their respective outlooks. Kickers and punters are people too. However, they don’t matter as much as other positions. Nevertheless, teams often use later draft picks to find solutions on special teams when they’re pressed to do so by necessity. Less than a handful of kickers and punters were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Yet, these few players should find important roles with their respective teams.