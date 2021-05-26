Cancel
Ford boosts EV spending, aims to have 40% of volume all-electric by 2030

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co on Wednesday outlined plans to boost spending on its electrification efforts by more than a third and said it aims to have 40% of its global volume be all electric by 2030 in a move to have investors value it more like a technology company.

