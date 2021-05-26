Ford boosts EV spending, aims to have 40% of volume all-electric by 2030

Shifting gears, actually ownership in this case, is quite common in the car industry as it is built on speed. While some manufacturers have stayed ‘in the family’ since their inception, others have been owned by different groups while others are part of larger companies. From the oldest car companies in the world, which include: Peugeot founded in 1810, Mercedes-Benz in 1883, Land Rover in 1896 and a multitude of others along the way, the family tree of cars has a bunch of intertwined branches. So, for those looking for a current dossier of who owns who and which family their favorite car is included in, take a read below.