There are several Jacksonville Jaguars poised to make some noise this upcoming season. Second-year wide receiver Laviska Shenault is among them. The 2020 second-round pick had a solid rookie campaign, hauling in 58 receptions for 600 yards. Although that kind of production may not look great at first, keep in mind that the Jaguars had a revolving door at quarterback last season. Had they had a competent signal-caller behind center, Sheanult’s numbers might’ve been even better. That will not be an issue in 2021, as Jacksonville drafted Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in this year’s selection meeting. The Clemson product should be able to get the team’s playmakers the ball.